The number of coronavirus deaths rises to nine

The number of deaths from a new flu-like corona virus in China has risen to 440, with 440 confirmed cases.

Chinese health officials confirmed recent deaths as authorities stepped up their outbreak containment efforts by deterring public gatherings in Hubei Province.

Today Queensland Health confirmed that a man from Brisbane who was quarantined does not have a coronavirus.

Chinese authorities have confirmed that a new strain of corona virus that originated in the country can be transmitted between people. (AP)

In China, another 2197 cases of close contact with patients were confirmed and there was evidence of “transmission of the virus through the respiratory tract,” National Health Commission vice minister Li Bin told reporters on Wednesday.

As China also promised to tighten containment measures in hospitals, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak of the new corona virus is a global health emergency.

The virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai as well as to the USA, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The Chinese government provides daily information on the number of cases to counter public panic as millions of people are preparing to travel home and abroad for the country’s New Year celebrations starting this week.

Hubei was asked to keep public gatherings to a minimum, and people across the country were asked to avoid densely populated areas in general, the health commission said. China will also step up cooperation with WHO, Li added.

Travelers wear face masks when walking outside Beijing Railway Station. China has reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. (AP)

Officials who were found to have covered up infections would be a “sinner for eternity before the party and the people,” the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Commission said in a post on their WeChat social media Account that was subsequently deleted.

“I am not sure if we can expect more from them at this stage of the outbreak, especially if they understandably aim to respond to the outbreak and contain it ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations,” said Adam Kamradt. Scott, an infectious disease expert at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.

Fears of a pandemic similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which started in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003, has upset global markets and has turned stocks of air and luxury goods hit particularly hard, and the Chinese yuan collapsed.

The WHO announced on Tuesday that the new coronavirus is likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said new cases would emerge if China increased surveillance. “If you increase monitoring and testing, you will likely get new numbers,” he added.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. from Hong Kong, one of the airlines most affected by the SARS outbreak, said flight attendants could wear an operating mask due to concerns about the new virus while operating flights to mainland China.

Taiwan, along with Australia, warned citizens against traveling to Wuhan, and airports around the world were increasingly investigating travelers from China.

“I would like to ask our nationals not to visit this region if it is not necessary,” wrote Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her Facebook page.

There are 15 doctors among those infected in China. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The viral infection can cause pneumonia.

Although the origin of the virus has not been identified, the WHO said the primary source was probably an animal. Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to Wuhan’s fish markets.