The number of coronavirus victims in the US is 50,000 when the diagnosis has reached 900,000

A row of corpses in cardboard caskets – including one marked “Covid +”, is waiting for cremation in Maryland as the number of coronavirus deaths in the US passes 50,000 (Photo: Getty)

Coronavirus has currently killed over 50,000 people in the United States, and more than 900,000 have been infected with Covid-19. Figures updated on Friday afternoon show that the total number of people dying from Covid-19 in the United States hits 50,988, a figure that will continue to increase when states report the number of deaths per day.

A total of 902,315 people tested positively for the coronavirus until 13:30 EST on Friday afternoon, with this figure also increasing during the day. Gloomy numbers mean that the United States now has more than twice as many deaths than the second most affected country, Italy, with almost 26,000 deaths and over 192,000 diagnoses. New York State is America’s biggest hit. It has 271,000 diagnoses – more than the total number of countries with the second largest number of cases, Spain, which is approaching 220,000 cases.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House conference that the US had tested nearly 5 million people for the presence of Covid-19. New Jersey is the second most affected state in the US, with nearly 100,000 diagnoses and 5,400 deaths on Friday afternoon. The models provided by the White House predicted the potential number of deaths from 60,000 to 200,000 Americans, and most experts agree that the worst US states have passed the peak of their infection.

In New York, the number of people diagnosed each day fluctuates around 1,300, with daily deaths slowly falling to a low of 400 over the course of a week. China – where the coronavirus came from – has been widely accused of lying about claiming to see only 88,000 diagnoses and 4,600 deaths. The country, which has a population of 1.4 billion, has been accused of concealing tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths.





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.