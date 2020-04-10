The number of deaths from coronaviruses in Northern Ireland increases by ten

A number of people have been fined by PSNI and others have been asked to return home for breaking social distancing rules this Easter holiday weekend.

As the number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has increased by ten, the police have intensified their campaign to make sure that people follow social distancing regulations.

In addition to increasing patrols this weekend, PSNI has now launched a dedicated web page where people can report cases where social distancing is not observed.

And as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended movement restrictions in the Republic until May 5, there was little hope that there would be an imminent easing of regulations in Northern Ireland.

The next review of the restrictions in the North is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, said a senior Stormont source, but no anticipation of the upcoming lifting of the rules.

On Friday afternoon, the Northern Public Health Agency (PHA) reported that ten other people had died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 92.

It was the second highest number of deaths recorded in a day in Northern Ireland. On April 3, 12 people were killed.

PHA has also reported 112 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North, leaving the total number of cases at 1,589. To date, 11,006 people have been tested for the virus.

Online form

Residents of Northern Ireland can now use an online police form to file a complaint or report a person who does not adhere to the required social distancing; a gathering of people in violation of social distancing requirements, a person traveling repeatedly for non-essential purposes or a bar or authorized premises remaining open.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Todd encouraged people to use the new web process “wisely” to report cases of rule breaking.

“We want to resolve situations where restrictions are violated without having to resort to enforcement powers or fines,” he said.

“However, when violations do occur, we want the public to be able to tell us as easily as possible while ensuring that the” 101 “(non-emergency) number remains available and accessible to those who need to report a crime or an incident, “he added.

Todd said that between March 28 and Friday April 10, the police received 906 complaints of non-compliance. The notification website is at www.psni.police.uk/covid19.

Later in the evening on Friday, and when there were concerns that people might be trying to get to their vacation homes for the weekend, Todd said that a considerable number of people had been arrested by police patrols and ordered to return home. “The vast majority took advice and did the right thing and went home,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

However, he said that three people had not followed the advice of the police and had been fined. Fines start at £ 60 but will be reduced to £ 30 if paid within 14 days.

Todd said there were 100 dedicated police teams to make sure people stay at home this weekend.

Prime Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill also called on Friday to stay home for Easter.

Foster said, “I would like to remind people that PSNI will have a strong presence on the ground during Easter and beyond, and they will take action against anyone who flouts the rules on non-essential travel and the social distancing. “

And while efforts to secure a joint order from the Northern Irish government and the Irish government for personal protective equipment from China collapsed last week, the Stormont administration is again looking to secure a different order for the PPE from China.

Stormont’s health and finance departments are now hoping to secure an order for £ 170 million from another Chinese source for the equipment, he confirmed on Friday.

They also plan to source £ 70 million of PPE from companies in Northern Ireland.