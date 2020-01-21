The number of deaths from the corona virus outbreak in Wuhan in China is rising to 6

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in the central city of China, Wuhan, the mayor of the city told state television.

The total of 258 cases was confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, the Eastern Provincial Health Authority of China said that a total of five cases of new corona virus were confirmed from noon local time on Tuesday. The city of Chongqing also confirmed five cases of infection, the city health authority said Tuesday.

The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday when new cases flew over 300 and the authorities worried about the additional risk of millions of Chinese traveling for the new lunar holiday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that the new corona virus is likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly to other countries in the coming days.

“In the coming days, more cases are expected in other parts of China and possibly also in other countries,” says the WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic.

Signs provide information about how to prevent the spread of a SARS-like corona virus. (Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images)

Up to now, the virus in China has mainly been concentrated in the city of Wuhan, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing. Outside of China, cases have been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

Taiwan, the self-governed island that China claims as its own, also confirmed its first case, a woman who had returned from working in Wuhan on Tuesday.

Taiwan, which has close economic and human-to-human ties with China despite political tensions, has set up an epidemic response command center on Monday to coordinate the island’s response to the virus. More than 1,000 beds were prepared in isolated departments in case the virus spread further.

Countries in Asia and around the world have begun body temperature checks at airports, train stations and along highways hoping to catch people with the virus.

The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between people has heightened fear while millions of Chinese travel during the annual lunar year holiday.

The measures are part of an increasing effort to prevent a recurrence of the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, another coronavirus that started in China and killed nearly 800 people, paralyzed transport and damaged Asian economies. 44 people died in Canada, including health workers.

Sanitary epidemiological emergency services are using a thermal scanner to detect travelers from China who may have symptoms possibly related to the previously unknown coronavirus at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters)

The often mysterious Communist government of China was blamed for making SARS much worse by initially hiding information and blocking the work of the WHO.

This time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for harsh action by ordering that “party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should put people’s lives and health first.”

The temperatures of departing passengers were checked at the airport in Wuhan. Almost everyone in a public role, from traffic policemen to bank tellers, has put on protective masks together with many public transport vehicles.

Risk for Canada considered ‘low’

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s most important public health officer, told reporters Monday that no cases were reported in Canada and that the agency is unaware of cases involving Canadians abroad.

There were three travelers from Wuhan who were investigated and excluded last week, Tam said. She would not say where they were screened in Canada.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CBC News Sunday that “the overall risk of spreading diseases to Canada is considered low.”

Canada has no direct flights from Wuhan and the volume of travelers arriving indirectly from Wuhan is low, PHAC said.

Specialist in infectious diseases Allison McGeer explains why it is now crucial to find out if there is sufficient human-to-human transmission of a new corona virus to support the current outbreak. 05:40

PHAC said it will take “additional measures” in the coming week, including warning signs in English, French and Simplified Chinese at airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. At the kiosks where people enter questions, they are asked if they have been in an area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days.

If a sick passenger is referred for quarantine, his temperature can be included as part of the assessment.

The US has also begun screening passengers on flights from Wuhan arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport – the three main entry points to the US

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 5,000 passengers are expected to be involved in the first screenings. It says it has developed a test to diagnose the new corona virus that it plans to share with national and international partners.

“Based on current information, however, the immediate health risk … to the general American public is currently considered low. Nevertheless, CDC is taking proactive precautions,” it said.

Quarantine checks at airports

One case was discovered in Japan, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged officials to increase quarantine checks at airports and other access points, with many visitors from China expected to arrive during the holidays. The number of Chinese tourists has increased steadily in recent years, with more than nine million visitors last year.

Japan will oblige visitors from Wuhan to complete health forms, said Chief Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

A quarantine report about the outbreak of the corona virus in Wuhan is seen in an arrival hall at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

Japan confirmed its first patient last week, a man in his thirties who tested positive for the corona virus after returning from Wuhan.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare said it tracked down 41 people who were in contact with the patient and watching them. It says that nobody has developed symptoms of pneumonia.

Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, said flights from Wuhan are received by biosafety staff and state health officials in New South Wales who distribute pamphlets in English and Chinese to all passengers describing the symptoms of the disease and asking them to identify themselves as they have it.

Australian health officials said a man was isolated in Brisbane after developing an airway disorder after traveling to Wuhan but now recovering.

Russian airports have also accelerated the screening of travelers arriving from China, airport officials said Tuesday.

At least four Russian airports – Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo in Moscow, as well as airports in Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk – have introduced screening measures to try to identify infected passengers, Russian airport officials said.

The virus was a threat to Russia, Deputy Health Minister Sergei Kraevoi was quoted by the RIA news agency.

The Russian consumer health regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, advised Russian tourists who were planning to go to China, not to visit Wuhan, and to avoid zoos and markets where animals and seafood were sold.

The regulator said it could not rule out the possibility of the infection spreading to Russia, but rated the risk of a widespread outbreak in Russia as low, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was also said that a test system for diagnosing the new corona virus was developed in Russia and that laboratories would receive it by the end of the week.

Regional authorities have already been informed of measures they need to take to reduce the risk of an epidemic. According to Rospotrebnadzor, more than 1.5 million Chinese citizens visit Russia every year.