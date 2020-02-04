The number of deaths from the virus in China is 425, the total number of cases is now 20,438 – KGET 17

BEIJING (AP) – The number of deaths from the new virus in mainland China has risen to 425, with a total of 20,438 cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The new figures come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, injected money into the plummeting financial markets and further restricts movement of people in hopes of containing the fast-spreading virus and its increasing impact.

Japanese authorities decided to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship carrying a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

The latest figures are up from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.

Other countries continue their evacuations and restrict the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled to the country. In the province, at the epicenter of the epidemic, a 1,000-bed specialty hospital has started treating patients and a second 1,500-bed hospital will open in a few days.

Other countries continued to evacuate citizens from the hardest hit Hubei province and restricted the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled to the country. The World Health Organization has said that the number of cases will continue to grow as tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has chaired a special meeting of the country’s main Communist Party body for the second time since the start of the crisis, said, “We have launched a people’s war to prevent the epidemic.”

He told the Politburo standing committee that the country must race against the clock to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, the public television station CCTV reported.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams have arrived in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed hospital in the countryside far downtown.

Its prefabricated rooms are equipped with medical equipment and advanced ventilation systems. A second 1,500-bed hospital is expected to open in a few days.

The Shanghai Chinese Composite Stock Index plunged nearly 8% on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holidays, despite the central bank announcing that it was investing 1.2 trillion yuan (173 billion yuan). dollars) in the markets.

“We are fully confident and able to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced that the semi-autonomous territory will close almost all land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight to midnight to stop the spread of the virus. Only the ground control points in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai will remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike earlier today demanding the border be closed completely, and their union threatened to strike on Tuesday.

Hong Kong was severely affected by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease of the same family of viruses as the current epidemic and which many believe has been intensified by secrecy and obfuscation Chinese officials.

Chinese scientists said they have more evidence that it probably came from bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have originated in bats, although it jumped on civets before infecting people. Scientists suspect that the latest outbreak started in a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were on sale and in contact with people.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said a passenger on a Japanese-operated cruise ship tested positive for the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama with more than 3000 passengers and crew members after having made stops in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officials and medical personnel boarded the ship on Monday and began medical checks on everyone on board, an official with the Ministry of Health said on condition of anonymity, according to the rules. of the department.

Passengers and crew members can be quarantined on the ship if the captain consents, the official said.

The master of the ship said that the Hong Kong health authorities had informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, six days after he got off the ship after not being taken under thermal control, according to a tape recording of the ship. announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is currently recovering and in stable condition, and his travel companions have so far been uninfected, said the master.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out, so I could have worn a mask or washed my hands more carefully,” said the passenger. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macao or had had contact with people who had done so, said the door. – Word from the Ministry of Defense, Choi Hyunsoo.

The Philippines has banned the entry of all non-Chinese nationals after two cases have been confirmed, including the only death outside of China. The United States, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and the WHO that such measures are unnecessary.

About 150 cases have been reported from two dozen other countries.

With no end to the epidemic in sight, authorities in Hubei and beyond have extended the Lunar New Year holidays, which are scheduled to end this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the disease. virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

Associated Press editors Bharatha Malawaraarachchi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Maria Cheng in London, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Joe McDonald in Beijing and researchers Yu Bing in Beijing and Chen Si in Zhengzhou, China, contributed to this report.