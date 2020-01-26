The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to 56, with around 2,000 cases

BEIJING (AP) – The death toll from a new virus in China has risen to 56. A total of 1,975 cases were reported. China’s leader described the accelerated spread of the disease as a serious situation.

The numbers reported on Sunday morning cover the past 24 hours, increasing 15 deaths and 688 cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macau and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

Canada said it discovered the first case that the man was in his 50s, who recently flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China, and then on to Toronto.

President Xi Jinping said the spreading disease on Saturday was a serious situation in statements by the state television broadcaster CCTV. He spoke at a meeting of Communist party leaders on New Year’s Day, the country’s largest holiday, when the festivities were subdued, and underlined the government’s urgent and intensified efforts to control the outbreak

Travel agencies should stop all group travel, reported the state-owned English-language daily China Daily, citing the Association of Chinese Tour Operators.

Millions of people traveling for the holidays have fueled the spread of the outbreak across the country and overseas after it started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging.

Singapore reported its fourth case, a 36-year-old man from Wuhan, on Sunday. The health ministry said he had shown no symptoms on his flight. He got a cough the next day, went to treatment on January 24, and was immediately isolated.

South Korea confirmed its third case, according to the Yonhap news agency.

At the heart of the outbreak, which has already closed 11 million residents, Wuhan banned the use of most vehicles, including private cars, in city centers from Sunday, according to state media. Only authorized vehicles would be allowed, the reports said.

The city will distribute 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods, led by local committees, to help people get around when needed, China Daily said.

In Hong Kong, chairwoman Carrie Lam said her government would increase its response to the emergency, the highest, and close elementary and secondary schools for another two weeks, in addition to the New Year holidays next week. They will reopen on February 17th.

Lam said direct flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked.

In view of the growing strain on the health system in Wuhan, the official Xinhua news agency reported that the city was planning to build a second provisional hospital with around 1,000 beds. According to the city, another hospital will be completed on February 3.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu-like symptoms such as cough and fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to Wuhan, as well as local public transportation, on Wednesday, and continuously extended the blockade to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people – more than in New York. London, Paris and Moscow together.

China’s biggest holiday, the New Year, took place on Saturday in the shadow of the virus. The authorities have canceled a large number of events and closed important tourist destinations and cinemas.

Temples closed their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City and Shanghai’s Disneyland closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, usually during family gatherings, sightseeing tours, and other celebrations in the country of 1.4 billion people.

“We originally planned to return to my wife’s hometown and buy train tickets for the departure this afternoon,” said Li Mengbin, who was walking near the closed Forbidden City. “In the end we canceled. But I’m still happy to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, which I haven’t had in a few years. “

Temples and parks were adorned with red streamers, paper lanterns, and booths, but some places began to degrade the decor.

People in China wore medical masks in public places, such as grocery stores, where workers distributed hand disinfectants to customers. Some parts of the country had checkpoints for temperature measurements and made masks mandatory.

French automaker PSA Group said it would evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them, and then take them to France. The State Department said it was working on “possible options” to evacuate Wuhan French citizens “who want to leave.” No further details were given.

The National Health Commission said it would call in medical teams to deal with the outbreak. A day after the distribution of online videos, crowds were shown in masks lined up for exams and complaints.

The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some experienced in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived in Wuhan late Friday to help treat many hospitalized viral pneumonia patients, Xinhua reported.

Xinhua also said medical supplies are being brought to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks, and goggles.

The rapid increase in deaths and illnesses reported does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the virus.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or whether it is as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

