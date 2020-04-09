The number of donors in Ireland turned around because of its ban on gay blood

Stock image (Pearls)

Many queer men have left the blood bank in Ireland over the past two years because of past laws.

New figures released under the Freedom of Information Act are that the Irish Examiner shows that 70 guard men were turned over to blood banks between 2017 and 2019 because of their sexual orientation.

The report states that 57 men were told they could return to donate blood after having sex with other men for 12 months.

In Ireland, as is the case in many other countries, homosexuals are not allowed to donate blood if they have sex with another man in the last 12 months.

The law was introduced in 2017 and has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Before that, men around Ireland who had sex with other men were banned from donating live blood.

Such measures were introduced around the world during the 1980 AIDS pandemic, but many countries have abandoned their own laws.

Last month, researchers in the United States discovered that no increase in HIV transmission through blood was banned from same-sex couples.

The ban on gay blood remains in place despite the coronavirus epidemic.

The coronavirus epidemic has meant that it is more difficult than ever to utilize blood worldwide to collect blood from donors.

The Irish dam Transfusion Service (IBTS) is asking that donors several times to choose their time before going to their hospitals, and has encouraged more than 70 people to stay home.

Despite these drawbacks, the 12-month period for transgender men remains intact, meaning that the entire population is inadequate.

The US recently announced that it would allow gay men and wise men to donate blood after having stopped having sex for three months, a reduction in the ban for the past 12 months.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its changes on April 2 to tears of blood loss due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

In England, Scotland and Wales, the intervention period has stopped for three months since November 2017, after one year.

In Northern Ireland, the previous ban was amended and changed for 12 months in September 2016.