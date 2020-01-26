The number of earthquakes in Turkey rises to 29 as Erdogan strikes “propaganda” because of unwillingness

ANKARA – The death toll from a major earthquake that shook eastern Turkey rose to 29 on Saturday evening as rescue workers searched for people trapped under the ruins of collapsed buildings.

At a television news conference, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said earlier that 18 people were killed in Elazig province, where the Friday evening quake was centered, and four in neighboring Malatya. The national disaster relief agency later updated the total by seven more victims.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 1,243 people were injured, 34 of whom were in intensive care but not in critical condition.

On Saturday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the most affected areas and attended the funeral of a mother and son who had been killed in the quake. He warned people against repeating “negative” hearsay that the country was not prepared for earthquakes.

“Don’t listen to rumors, listen to someone’s negative, opposite propaganda, and know that we are your servants,” said Erdogan.

Various earthquake monitoring centers showed sizes from 6.5 to 6.8. for the earthquake that struck Friday at 8:55 p.m. Near the city of Sivrice in the Elazig province, the Turkish Presidency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said.

This was followed by 398 aftershocks, the strongest with the sizes 5.4 and 5.1, the disaster authorities said.

Rescue workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets when night temperatures in the affected areas fell below freezing. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened to hundreds who had left their homes after the quake.

“The earthquake was very difficult. We ran away (from our house) desperately, ”said Emre Gocer of the state news agency Anadolu when he and his family took refuge in a sports hall in Sivrice. “We currently have no safe accommodation.”

During a visit to Sivrice and the city of Elazig, the provincial capital about 565 kilometers east of Ankara, Erdogan promised state support for those affected by the disaster.

“We will not leave anyone outside,” said the Turkish leader.

Previously, a public prosecutor in the capital Ankara had announced an investigation into “provocative” social media posts. The Anadolu news agency reported that the Turkish broadcasting agency is also reviewing media coverage of the quake.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in the province of Malatya were destroyed in the disaster, said the Minister for the Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures have been damaged and made unsafe.

AFAD reported that 42 people were saved when search teams combed through destroyed homes.

Television shows rescue workers removing a woman from the ruins of a collapsed building 19 hours after the earthquake.

A prison in Adiyaman, 110 kilometers southwest of the epicenter, has been evacuated because more than 800 prisoners have been damaged and taken to nearby prisons.

According to AFAD, 28 rescue workers worked around the clock. More than 2,600 employees from 39 of the 81 Turkish provinces were sent to the disaster site. Unmanned drones were used to monitor damaged neighborhoods and coordinate rescue operations.

“Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not increase,” said MP Mustafa Sentop.

Communication companies announced free phone and internet services for residents of the region affected by the earthquake.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is “deeply saddened by the loss of life and the destruction of property following an earthquake in the Turkish province of Elazig,” said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Neighboring Greece, which is in conflict with Turkey over the sea borders and gas production rights, offered to send rescue workers to support the Turkish teams.

Erdogan apparently declined the offer to provide outside help during his visit to the city of Elazig and told reporters: “Our state does not need anything.”

Turkey lies on two main fault lines and earthquakes are common. In 1999, around 18,000 people were killed in two major earthquakes in northwestern Turkey.

A 2010 magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig.