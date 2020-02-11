The number of empty Richmond homes where the homeless could live

Empty homes in Richmond will be used to provide affordable housing as part of a council pilot project.

Last night [February 10], councilors agreed to provide funding for a two-year Empty Homes grant program to rehabilitate long-term empty properties for affordable housing and to meet housing demand temporary in the borough.

Figures from council tax records currently indicate that there are 399 homes in the borough that have been unoccupied for a period of six months or more.

Councilor Liz Jaeger, Vice-Chair of the Social Services, Health and Adult Housing Committee, admitted that the program “is not something very new and is something that this council has done in the past “but said she was” very supportive “of the plan.

She said there has been an increase in empty properties since the previous GLA-managed program ended in 2016, and that other boroughs that operate their own empty house system, such as Wandsworth, have “done very well “keep those numbers low.

Since 2016, the Wandsworth Council has seen 63 units successfully apply for funding for an empty property grant, and another 114 units have been returned to service without needing a grant.

The houses were then used for affordable temporary housing and in the borough.

Under the new Richmond plans, owners could apply for a £ 25,000 grant and the property would be leased to council for a period of five years.

Officers have stated that only one grant payment will be authorized per owner per fiscal year, or a maximum of five grants if the units are at the same address.

This will prevent a single developer or owner with large portfolios from using all of the grant money each year or abusing the grant system.

Arrangements will be made for five grants to be offered in the first year, which will be considered during the establishment of next year’s capital program.

The proposals also include the appointment of a fixed-term real estate agent to help identify properties that are considered vacant.

This role will be paid at £ 53,650 per year for up to two years.

