The number of fatalities from the Chinese corona virus is over 1,000: Hubei

BEIJING – The number of deaths due to the new coronavirus epidemic in China rose nationwide to 1,011 on Tuesday after the disaster-stricken Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission confirmed another 2,097 new cases in the central province where the outbreak occurred in December.

There are now over 42,200 confirmed cases across China based on figures previously released by the government.

The new virus is believed to have appeared last year at a market in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, where wild animals are sold.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met medical professionals and sufferers at a Beijing hospital on Monday and called for “more determined measures” to contain the outbreak, the state-run television broadcaster CCTV said.

An advance team for an international virus mission led by the World Health Organization arrived in China late Monday under the direction of Bruce Aylward. He oversaw the organization’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa [2014-2016].

Before the team arrived, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there had been cases overseas where people with no travel history had traveled to China.

Britain doubled the number of cases to eight on Monday and the government warned of the outbreak of the novel corona virus as a “serious and imminent threat”.

US President Donald Trump said he expected the April outbreak to go away due to the hotter weather, a forecast that disagrees with leading U.S. health agencies.