The number of fatalities from the corona virus exceeds the number killed in the SARS outbreak

Coronavirus deaths exceeded the death toll during the 2003 SARS epidemic.

The Washington Post reports that more than 800 deaths have been reported worldwide since the onset of the coronavirus

This sum exceeds the number of people who died from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and affected several countries.

Meanwhile, the death of a doctor who first warned of the fatal coronavirus in Wuhan caused anger and grief in the Chinese authorities who were trying to censor the news of the disease.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, 34, died on January 10th at Wuhan Central Hospital after noticing the first symptoms of the disease.

Reporting about his death was puzzling after the Chinese media spread the news, and then quickly deleted it as it became a trend topic on the Internet.

Wuhan officials have paid the “heroic” doctor’s family $ 820,000 or US $ 181,000.

The payment was in compensation for his fatal illness as an “accident at work”.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement that it was conducting a thorough investigation by Dr. Li promised to die of coronavirus after being infected by one of his patients.

The hashtag “Dr. Li Wenliang dead” was the most searched topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo late Thursday with over a billion views and over 1.1 million comments. But on Friday morning it had dropped out of the top 20 trend topics.

“The ranking appears to have been manipulated,” King-was Fu, who examines Chinese censorship patterns at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

Dealing with the news “looks similar to the death of Liu Xiaobo,” he said, referring to censorship after the death of the detained Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2017, who was critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Some irregularities in dealing with the news of Li’s death are considered politically motivated,” Fu said.

Weibo users complained about their posts, commenting that the doctor’s death had been deleted in Weibo and in the WeChat messaging app, causing anger at the censors’ attempt to suppress public opinion.

Li, 34, was one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who first noticed an illness similar to SARS, in which nearly 800 people died between 2002 and 2003.

He blogged about his results and found that seven patients had been infected with the virus. On January 3, he was visited by police officers, who forced him to sign a statement that he admitted to spreading falsehoods and warned him of punishment if he continued.

On January 10, Li wrote that he had a cough and fever on January 11 and was hospitalized on January 12. After that, he had breathing problems.

On Friday, when the news of his death became known, he was hailed as a hero who received a lot of tribute and rage against officials who had cleaned up social media posts.

“He is a hero who has warned others with his life,” wrote a Wuhan doctor about Weibo.

“These fat officials, who live off public funds, can die from a snowstorm,” wrote another Weibo user in a comment that was later cleaned up. In the meantime, the hashtag “We demand freedom of speech” has been censored.

The Communist government announced that it would investigate the problems surrounding his death. The answer confused the leaders. The State Department and the National Health Commission have expressed their condolences.

Weibo expert Manya Koetse, who tracks trends on the website, said the case shows the mistrust of the authorities surrounding the virus outbreak.

“This very confusing reporting and the rush of people on WeChat and Weibo who are stuck on their social media screens and don’t know what to believe, what source to trust … embodies this whole outbreak of the corona virus, and people crave trustworthy sources, “she said.

Who notices less increase on Friday

On Friday, WHO officials noticed a drop in the number of new virus cases for two consecutive days.

“The numbers could rise again … but the past two days have shown a downward trend,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday. The 3,143 increase was the lowest daily increase since at least Tuesday.

Earlier this week, however, scientific research predicted that the number of coronavirus cases in China would double every six days. Some experts assume that they will never be held back.

According to The Lancet, more than 75,000 people may be infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan – far more than the official number of cases reported by Chinese officials.

The science magazine’s estimate that up to 300,000 people in Wuhan could be infected with the virus is based on model calculations that show that each infected person would infect an average of 2.68 other people.

The report also estimated that the Wuhan epidemic would peak in April if there were no breakthrough to reduce transmission.

Fifteen cases were confirmed in Australia, including five in Queensland, four in New South Wales, four in Victoria and two in South Australia.

