The number of floods saved doubled with the state of the rain showers

The New South Wales coast is still haunted by hundreds of millimeters of rainfall, with New South Wales possibly experiencing the heaviest downpour since the late 1990s.

The north of the state has been hardest with widespread flooding in Byron Bay of more than 400 mm since Wednesday and localized flooding north of the Queensland border.

Flash floods, monster waves and high winds are now expected to hit NSW to prepare emergency services for the worst.

Heavy rains drench large parts of the east of New South Wales, leading to road closures and concerns about the risk of flash floods. (AAP)

A severe weather warning for very heavy rain, strong wind, big waves and tides persists along the entire coast from the region of the northern rivers to the south coast.

Rainfall increased overnight after some stations in northern New South Wales measured more than 300 mm in 48 hours.

In Nimbin, two women were forced to get out of their car when it appeared to sink into the waist-deep water.

Volunteers have responded to at least 20 bailouts, mainly involving motorists who have been flooded.

Sydney has rained the most for more than a year. (9Nachrichten)

The wet weather kept the state emergency services in suspense. Since midnight on Wednesday, the organization has received more than 2,600 calls for help across the state.

The SES urged residents of Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding as a coastal trough that causes rain and wind moves further south.

“Rainfall will be variable, but hundreds of millimeters. We don’t see that that often,” said Jane Golding, NSW manager at BOM, told reporters.

“The multi-day rainfall of this event appears to be much more than what we had during the east coast low in June 2016, which was our last significant east coast low.

“We may not have seen anything like this since the late 1990s.”

Jordan Notara, senior forecaster at BOM, said yesterday afternoon that they would see an intensification of a coastal trough with very heavy rainfall over the metropolis of Sydney and the surrounding area.

“Over the next 12 to 24 hours, we could see 100 to 200 mm of fall, which could result in flooding, light to heavy flooding in some catchment areas, and very strong winds along the coast at some points along the coast,” he said.

A video was posted online in which a man drove his jet ski past McDonald’s along a flooded street in Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

It was quickly convicted by NSW Police Minister David Elliott, who described the driver as a “fool,” and asked the police to open an investigation.

“We have emergency services that have to work under difficult circumstances during a difficult job and have to redirect their resources. It’s just not good enough,” said Elliott.

A blocked drain caused flooding in Roseville. (9News) Workers are trying to clear a blockade in Roseville. (9Nachrichten)

The BoM warns of possible coastal flooding from the Tweed to the Bega and says that moderate flooding is possible in the Hawkesbury catchment area of ​​Nepal, in the Hunter region and in parts of the south coast.

A strong wind was also predicted, with waves between five and six meters that should hit the coast between Batemans Bay and the central coast.

Since the south coast, which had been hit by fire, had been hit by heavy rain since last night, the BoM warned that the burned out landscape and the loss of vegetation had made it vulnerable to landslides.

Last night, 40 fires burned across the state.

Coffs Harbor got drenched, causing flooding. (9Nachrichten)