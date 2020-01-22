The number of foreign tourists to the Netherlands exceeded 20 million last year

Last year, 20 million foreign tourists came to the Netherlands and stayed at least one night, according to the national tourism authority NBTC.

According to director Jos Vranken, the 7% increase compared to 2018 corresponds to the NBTC forecasts. Around 80% of the visitors came from Europe, especially from Germany, Belgium and Great Britain.

The role of the NBTC is changing, Vranken said in a statement on the website. “We are working on a more sustainable approach to Destination The Netherlands,” he said. “In addition to marketing the type of guests we want to see, we are strengthening our role in terms of insight, strategy and positioning in the Netherlands.”

Last year, a government think tank said the government needed to invest to ensure that the Netherlands remained a pleasant place to live while tourism continued to grow.

The Environment and Infrastructure Council said ministers should immediately pump money into dealing with the negative effects of tourism, as the country is now at a “crossroads”.

While tourism earns twice as much money as agriculture for the state treasury, only a handful of officials are involved in politics, the Council emphasized.

There are problems with the influx of tourism in Amsterdam in particular, although around half of the city’s visitors are day trippers from other parts of the country.

