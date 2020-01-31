The number of foreign workers in Japan reached a record 1.66 million

The number of foreign workers in Japan was 1,658,804 in October last year, an increase of 13.6 percent over the previous year. According to government data, this was the highest level since Friday’s inception.

It was the twelfth year in a row that companies continued to struggle with a labor shortage given the rapidly aging Japanese population.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, around a quarter of the total foreign workforce was Chinese, 418,327, followed by Vietnamese with 401,326 and Filipinos with 179,685.

The number of Chinese rose by 7.5 percent compared to the previous year, while that of the Vietnamese and Filipinos increased by 26.7 percent and 9.6 percent, the ministry said.

Japan created a new visa system on April 1, 2019 to bring more foreign workers to the country struggling with an acute labor shortage. This marks a significant political departure from its traditionally strict immigration rules by officially opening its doors to workers.

The headline number is the highest since comparable data was published in 2008.