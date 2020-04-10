The number of Hawaii coronavirus deaths rises to 8 as confirmed by 464

BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dr. Scott McCaffrey pepares a nasal swab on a front seat passenger to test for COVID-19 as passengers in the back of a pickup truck look on, waiting their turn Thursday morning during drive-thru test at the Waianae Ship Harbor.

Hawaii Department of Health officials announced two more deaths from the coronavirus today and said all states confirmed the state’s 464 rises, 22 as of Thursday.

There are no immediate details about the seventh death, but officials said the eighth death was on Maui. Six previous deaths include four Oahu cases and two on Maui.

Of all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 42 ​​were hospitalized, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

Today’s total statewide includes 343 cases on Oahu, 65 in Maui County, 31 on the island of Hawaii, and 19 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

On Thursday, health officials announced seven new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, the lowest daily increase in more than two weeks. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard, meanwhile, announced increased enforcement of stay-at-home emergency orders, including a pilot curfew program starting tonight. The Honolulu Fire Department is also beginning to use drones at several Oahu beaches to monitor compliance with emergency orders, city officials announced earlier today.

————

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

