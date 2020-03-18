The number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 151 in India, the highest in Maharashtra – India news

The number of people infected with Covid-19 coronavirus has increased to 151 in the country after four more were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Of these 151 people, 126 are Indians and 25 are foreigners, the ministry said further.

Coronavirus outbreak monitoring: Live updates

Also watch | Coronavirus: A local train in Mumbai displays awareness messages; Pune hotels closed

Giving the state a smattering of positive Covid-19 cases, health ministry figures said Maharashtra topped with 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases, followed by Kerala (27), Uttar Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (11).

Over 5,700 people who came in contact with these positive cases are under close scrutiny, the ministry said.

Delhi has so far reported 10 positive cases including one foreigner.

According to government figures, 14 people have been discharged so far, including three Kerala patients who were discharged last month.

More than 11,500 people have been infected with newborn coronavirus worldwide, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 179,000, according to the latest coronavirus report on Tuesday.

A total of 475 people died from the infection Tuesday, raising global mortality to 7426, the report said. In India, three people have died from the infection.

The government on Tuesday banned entry of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel tip.

With the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, it has also banned the entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from 18 to 31 March.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus