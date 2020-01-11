The nursing home in Croatia has been hit by a fire, at least 6 dead

Loading...

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – According to the authorities, part of a nursing home in northern Croatia was hit by fire in early Saturday, killing at least six people.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in a privately run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 30 kilometers north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“Unfortunately, according to initial information, six people have died,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters after he arrived on site. “We currently don’t have enough information to say otherwise.”

“We have to wait for the authorities to finish their work,” added Plenkovic.

According to Croatian media, the fire broke out in a wooden building near the main building of the nursing home. N1 TV reported that about 20 people were there when the fire broke out.

The police said the fire was quickly extinguished, but they could not enter the charred building immediately to conduct the investigation.

