the-nuts-period-of-leon-draisaitl-carries-on-with-a-four-goal-match-towards-nashville

Nashville followers are probably fed up with Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers star experienced a different night to remember in opposition to the Predators on Monday with a ridiculous statistical line of four objectives and an support in an eight-3 victory. It was Draisaitl's fifth consecutive recreation against Nashville with at minimum two objectives. That is not a typo.

What has been an incredible year proceeds for Draisaitl, who leads the NHL in points with 107 right after Monday evening. His up coming closest opponent is teammate Connor McDavid, who experienced five points of his very own on Monday (four helps and a person goal) to bounce to 94. Draisaitl has now surpassed the 105-position mark he set very last season, and is in route. to his to start with Hart Trophy.

The German has also managed to crack by the Rocket Richard Trophy race, with his 43 plans in the season, now only four guiding Boston's David Pastrnak in the initial location. It is a race that appears to get to the place, with Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin of Washington and Auston Matthews of Toronto, all in dispute.

Draisaitl and McDavid's performances have helped the Oilers hold up with the Las Vegas Knights of Gold very first in the Pacific Division, with Edmonton now only two details absent. According to The Athletic, they have an 88 % opportunity of achieving the playoffs.

With their two superstars able of profitable any game, the Oilers have grow to be a group that no one particular will want to confront in the postseason.