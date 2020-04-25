The NYS Department of Labor has distributed $ 3.1 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

(WIVB) – The New York Department of Labor has distributed $ 3.1 billion in unemployment benefits to New Yorkers since the COVID-19 epidemic began, the department said Saturday.

To date, more than 1.4 million New Yorkers have applied for complete unemployment insurance coverage since the crisis began, including traditional insurance coverage and unemployment insurance.

Every state faces problems with unemployment, but in New York we are improving our systems in real-time as we are moving to New Yorkers faster and stronger than any other state. I have worked for myself – I know that hiring is one of the worst problems a person can face – but where there is a job to do, we have spent billions of dollars on New Yorkers. and billions of dollars in profits in six weeks. We will work around seven hours a week to make sure every New Yorker gets the right amount of dollars.

NYS NY Department of Labor Roberta Reardon

Here’s what the Department of Labor has done to improve its strategy to regulate the high rate of unemployment due to coronavirus infection:

With the launch of a new website, a web site from Google Cloud’s own software, which can be implemented immediately to meet needs;

Rtme one way to call back New Yorkers and equipment has been completed and get the information needed to process their claims. Currently, the DOL has received over 625,000 calls;

The increasing number of Labor Department representatives is also handling calls and processing applications from 400 people working five days a week to about 3,100 people working seven days a week;

Launching a global online application, which allows New Yorkers to apply for traditional health insurance or Non-Illness Assistance on a single basis; with

Among the first states to set aside another $ 600 a week for unpaid interns – before the federal government provided those funds.

If you find it difficult to get into unemployment, go ahead and try. New York State will pay unemployment benefits before your employment expires, not the day you file your claim.

