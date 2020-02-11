The off duty policeman was drunk during the head-on collapse. taken on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say Baton Rouge police officer was arrested and taken on administrative leave.

On Sunday, February 9th, a duty officer Dave Lee Davis was in an unmarked unit when he saw a red light running and hit another vehicle head-on.

Officials said after pulling Davis over, they found that he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and appeared to be either drunk or impaired. According to an official report, Davis was “combative and shouted with EMS and Fire Rescue when they tried to help him run to the ambulance.”

Authorities said Davis was arrested after being strapped to an ambulance bed and sedated.

Lawyer Tommy Dewey is a former BRPD officer. He said the road in front of the officer would be long and winding.

“It is never a good thing to be arrested for dwi,” said Dewey. “As a police officer, he will face several hurdles. The internal investigation with the police and their results. Has he violated any guidelines? He could have serious consequences if he was fired.”

His allegations included driving a vehicle while in noise, misusing traffic control signals, and not wearing a seat belt.

Davis is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau and has been with the police for two years.