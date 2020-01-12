The offensive makeover of Pats is better with Josh McDaniels, but the question of Tom Brady is still looming

Loading...

When it comes to Bill Belichick’s off-season priorities, restoring the breach is high on the list.

Given the news from Cleveland, the work will not be as hard as it could have been.

With Josh McDaniels not getting Browns’ performance, Belichick will still have his offensive coordinator. This is important. It would have been a much bigger can of worms if Belichick should have started the attack without McDaniels and a new quarterback, if Tom Brady did not eventually return. Belichick is also confronted with the emptiness left by the new Giants head coach Joe Judge, who, together with the coordinator of the special Patriots teams, coached the recipients.

All this naturally comes on top of the improvement of the current group of offensive staff. Belichick needs at least one legitimately tight end. He needs a legitimate threat to put pressure on Julian Edelman.

With Browns opting to hire Viking’s offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, McDaniels remains a crucial part of the New England solution. Let’s face it: there is no boat full of people available who have a grip on the Patriots offense. There was no obvious choice for the staff to take over the role. There was no one in the pipeline, which was the usual way to replace coaches leaving.

If the Patriots actually continue from Brady, the transition to someone else is a lot easier with McDaniels on board. That said, with the offensive coordinator still in place, what does that mean for Brady? The answer still goes back to Belichick.

Is the head coach of the Patriots more inclined to return the GOAT to a status quo situation? Or does McDaniels offer more comfort for Belichick if he takes a different direction? It seems that a McDaniels departure would have given Belichick a greater reason to retain Brady, given the quarterback’s knowledge of the Patriots offense. But again, nobody seems to know what Belichick thinks today.

Although Brady prefers to return, it is unclear how Belichick feels and what he thinks is the best course for the football team.

At his closing press conference, Belichick made that decision with multiple parties, but it really comes down to what the organization is willing to spend on a 43-year-old quarterback, how many years the Patriots will give him, and what she will surround him with.

“Every decision that is made – it is not an individual decision,” says Belichick. “There are other people involved, and so there must be some form of communication, understanding, agreement – whatever you want to call it – and that’s not a one-way street. I hope you can understand that. One person just can’t decide what everyone will do if players don’t have a contract, and we have many players who don’t have a contract. “

Brady seems to be in no hurry to determine his future. He now spends time with his family. During an interview with Westwood One Saturday, he said he was convinced that his situation would come true in due course.

“I like to play football, I like to play for this organization. I really don’t know what it looks like. I just take it every day, “he said. “We are a week away from the end of our season. There is a lot of time to sort these things out. I don’t think a player or team is ready to make a commitment right now. I’m sure that as the low season is progressing, those things will take care of themselves. “

The Patriots received one answer yesterday because they know they don’t have to find another offensive coordinator or have to change Belichick and take over the attack next season. But the bottom line has still not changed with regard to the crime.

McDaniels could only arrange so much with the staff that he got. He needs help for Brady or who starts with quarterback, whether it’s Jarrett Stidham or someone else. The Patriots can not only continue to rely on Edelman, who will turn 34 in May and is expected to undergo surgery to repair a separate AC joint in his left shoulder, as well as a scope on his left knee.

At McDaniels we still have to work on the crime.