The “office” team offers a virtual coffee date for Coronavirus virus relief

Calling all former associates of Dunder Mifflin: The Office cast team will reunite for a virtual coffee date to help with the virus-relief efforts. Creed Burton (Creed), Kate Flannery (Meredith), Oscar Nunez (Oscar) and Melora Hardin (Jan) have joined forces with the Variety Boys & Girls Club, a Los Angeles-based charity supporting children, providing meals and supplies for families. Distress. In a nationwide video released on April 21, the cast encouraged fans to donate to the organization at omaze.com/theoffice, as well as enter the opportunity to win a virtual coffee date with them – a “Best Boss World Cup” mug.

“There are so many nonprofits that are suffering right now, especially the Boys and Girls Variety Club here in L.A.,” Flannery began the video. Nuance added, “So we thought, why not meet some Office fans and see if we can help them?” After Hardin introduced the competition, Burton teased, “Let’s have fun. We’ll get to know each other, talk about the plan, get your credit card details, and tell you some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip.”

“We’re going to talk, we’ll sing, we’ll laugh,” Flannery added. (You may see an excerpt of “This One Night,” the pop rock ballad sung by Jan Hunter’s aide). Per Omza, the winner will be in a video chat with the cast and will be able to hear stories and ask all their burning questions. And although donations are not necessary in entering or winning a raffle, the cast has encouraged fans to help the organization. Really, that’s the least Office fans can do.

The competition comes after other Office stars put virtual meetings into the health crisis. In late March, John Cressinxi launched his YouTube series some good news with Steve Carl as his inaugural guest for the 15-year celebration of the show. He had Ryan Wilson a few weeks later as part of his SGN prom. Meanwhile, Jenna Fisher and Wilson reunited with Wilson’s SoulPancake series Hey There, Human on April 20. In the clip, Fisher presented her Dundee Awards for “White Sneakers” and “Longest Long,” Wilson swapped toilet paper for her bread.

