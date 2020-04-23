The Offspring Documents Quarantine Go over Of ‘Here Kitty Kitty’

THE OFFSPRING has jumped on the “Tiger King” bandwagon by recording a protect model of THE CLINTON JOHNSON BAND‘s “Here Kitty Kitty”, a tune manufactured common by Joe Schreibvogel — better regarded as Joe Unique, the “Tiger King” — by the Netflix docuseries.

The formal new music video accompanying the California rockers’ rendition sees singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman abiding by social distancing polices while sporting facial masks. They are accompanied on drums by an individual putting on a tiger costume although a pair of “feline” pals preserve things gentle for the band’s admirers.

Speaking of THE OFFSPRING‘s conclusion to include the tune, the team stated: “Hey, Fellas! Like lots of of you, we are heading a very little stir crazy these days and we preferred to do a little something enjoyable to set a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours far too. This tune, Listed here Kitty Kitty, was originally by THE CLINTON JOHNSON BAND, and *not* by any individual in that recent documentary we all got caught up in.

“THE OFFSPRING wives have been team texting recently, and even though they all agreed that they genuinely enjoy their husbands, there are periods when they’ve unquestionably felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you get pleasure from this random tune & movie.”

THE OFFSPRING not long ago concluded get the job done on its long-awaited tenth album. The observe-up to 2012’s “Times Go By” was as soon as once again generated by Bob Rock, who also labored on the band’s last two LPs.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=fTPJ4PTqpDI

We are going a minimal stir crazy these times & wished to do some thing entertaining to set a smile on our faces & hopefully on some of yours also. Listed here Kitty Kitty was at first by the Clinton Johnson band & *not* by any individual in that the latest doc we all obtained caught up in. https://t.co/c4Ps8YvhDz pic.twitter.com/ghVQMoTp1H

— The Offspring (@offspring) April 22, 2020



