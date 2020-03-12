The oil and gas industries do not want to rescue the coronavirus

Despite media reports that President Donald Trump wants to rescue American oil and gas companies after the coronavirus shook the international energy market, industry representatives have said that this is not what they are looking for.

CNBC called on members of energy trade associations that met with White House staff on Wednesday to discuss how coronavirus affects the market after oil prices dropped 24 percent on Monday and four percent on “lobbyists”.

While coronavirus affects all markets, the fall in oil prices came after negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, and the de facto OPEC chief, Saudi Arabia, He responded by lowering oil prices and saying that would increase oil production.

CNBC then reported that the oil industry is not seeking rescue, according to the American Petroleum Institute, the largest trade association representing the oil and natural gas industry:

Still, the American Petroleum Institute, which represents companies like Halliburton, Hess and Occidental Petroleum, is not seeking federal help, said spokeswoman Bethany Aronhalt. That statement comes despite reports that Tuesday indicated that President Donald Trump was proposing a federal aid package for the xisto industry, potentially in the form of low interest loans. An official told CNBC the White House does not want potential assistance to be perceived as ransom.

API CEO Mike Sommers told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the group aims to focus the balance on the oil market.

“What we have here is a shock of demand, of course, from a coronavirus and a supply shock, because of the decision by Russia and the Saudis to flood the oil market,” said Sommers. He went:

So, we are concerned about these geopolitical factors that are affecting some crisis in the industry … right now, we are trying to get policy makers to respond in the right way. But ultimately the solution here is to work diplomatically to make sure the oil markets are well balanced.

We focused on making sure that the free market works, not an out-of-market government intervention.

The Energy Department has suspended the sale of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would have put more oil on the market, according to an agreement Sommers supports.

“We want to make sure the government continues to make those kinds of decisions that are good for the oil industry,” said Sommers.

According to Pavel Sorokin, Russia’s energy minister, Reuters reported that Russia wants to work with OPEC:

Sorokin said Russia was open to talking again with OPEC if the situation arose and not to take part in a price war.

Russia’s oil producers (whose) gross price in dollars at world markets would be protected by the dollar-ruble exchange rate.

“We are not in a price war with anyone,” Sorokin said. “We are competitive. We look at the market and understand that such a situation will help to recover. High-cost projects will disappear. “

