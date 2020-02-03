The oil price drops below $ 50 for the first time in more than a year

The price for a barrel of oil fell below $ 50 US per barrel for the first time since January 2019 on Monday. The coronavirus that originated from China causes traders to fear the impact on the economy.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate traded Monday morning as low as $ 49.92 per barrel, the lowest level ever recorded for the North American oil benchmark in more than a year. Less than a month ago, WTI went for more than $ 63 a barrel before the gloom began.

The main catalyst for the sale was the corona virus, which reduced the demand for aircraft fuel due to the cancellation of more than 3000 flights a day in and out of China, but also because of the fear that the infection could spread to the wider economy.

“The market has clearly approved a sale, ask questions later to approach the corona virus,” said RBC analyst Michael Chan Monday in a letter to customers.

The Chinese economy generally uses around 14 million barrels per day, around one-sixth of world demand. Bloomberg reported on Monday that a whole series of flight cancellations amid health officials trying to stop the virus from spreading have reduced Chinese oil demand by as much as three million barrels per day (BPD).

“Prices at multi-year lows are a clear indication of the rapidly slowing regional demand for jet fuel,” Chan said. “Expect further weakness if flight cancellations continue to multiply to a large extent.”

Reuters reported Monday that the Organization of the Oil-Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, are considering a further 500,000 GDP to reduce their oil production in the wake of reduced Chinese demand.

West Texas Intermediate is not the only oil mix that is hit hard. The type of crude oil that comes from Canada’s oil sands, known as Western Canada Select, is traded Monday for just over $ 30 a barrel.