Brent crude fell $ 4 after postponing its meeting, which was originally scheduled for Monday to Thursday, even after the demand for pacifier pots.

Reuters

latest update: April 6, 2020, 9:49 AM IST

Sidney: Oil prices fell on Monday after the postponement of talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia, keeping concerns too high, while stocks rose as investors’ deaths and new cases escalated. Found.

In foreign exchange markets, after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell 0.4% in Australia after 10 days of positive testing for the virus, following the persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Brent crude fell $ 4 after postponing its meeting, which was originally scheduled for Monday to Thursday, even after the demand for pacifier pots.

But equity investors have calmed down, and the number of coronavirus deaths has dropped in major European countries, including France and Italy.

“With a very light calendar in the world today, it is moving fast enough to continue the trend of stock protests throughout the day as well as in Europe,” said Jeffrey Holly, senior market analyst at Asia Pacific OANDA.

“All conditions end after this, although I can feel positive for two days a day, especially if the mortality rate is declining.”

Futures traded higher at 3.2 percent during the Asian trading session after US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the country would see a “leveling” of the coronavirus crisis.

Futures traded up 1.7 percent for the FTSE in London, up from 2.2 percent for the Eurostoxx 50.

In Asia, Australia’s benchmark index rose 3.3%, Nikkei Japan rose 2.4% after a slow start, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 2.1%. The Hang Seng index was 0.9 percent higher in Hong Kong.

This has led MSCI to increase its broader Asian stock index outside Japan by almost 1%, following its best performance in a week.

Markets in China’s mainland were closed for public holidays.

Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya.

“Focus on the markets will now turn out to be out of the way, and to what extent can containment measures be taken without risking a second wave of infection,” wrote Tapas Strickland, an analyst at the National Bank of Australia.

“The key to a quick return to China will be the continued lifting of containment measures with Wuhan, the country’s outbreak center, on April 8, which will increase containment control measures.”

However, Strickland noted that many in China still have restrictions on social distances and isolation to prevent re-infection.

The epidemic has killed more than 68,000 people and infected more than a million worldwide. The United States has the highest number of reported cases with more than 300,000 cases.

Concerns about the heavy damage to the global economy have led investors to understand the security of government bonds, with yields at or below the lowest rates.

Elsewhere, the dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 108.93.

The euro traded hard at $ 1.0810, while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $ 0.6014. The pound last fell 0.2% to $ 1.2238.

In commodities, Brent crude futures fell about $ 3% or $ 1 to $ 31.14 a barrel, while US crude fell 4.4% or $ 1.24 to $ 27.09.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $ 1,619.1 an ounce.

(Tags ToTranslate) China