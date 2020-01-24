The oldest impact of Earth’s asteroids found in Australia

The cataclysm, which occurred about 2.2 billion years ago, may have catapulted the planet into an ice age.

The Earth is constantly hit by space rocks. Several tons rain on the planet every day in the form of dust. And the larger strikes have created more visible features, including giant craters. But which of the alien scars on our planet is the oldest?

Researchers reported this week in Nature Communications that they had located it in Western Australia. It was caused by an impact over 2.2 billion years ago.

Curiously, this moment roughly coincides with the end of one of the ice ages on our planet. An impact in the ice would have released an enormous amount of water vapor, suggest the researchers, perhaps enough to alter the climate of the Earth and catapult the planet of a generalized glaciation.

The impact structure of Yarrabubba, about a day’s drive northeast of Perth, is not much to see today. The original crater, which would have been about 65 km in diameter, has long since disappeared.

“There is no rising topography,” said Aaron Cavosie, planetary scientist at Curtin University in Perth and member of the research team.

Indeed, the combined effects of wind, rain, glaciation and plate tectonics have traveled several kilometers from the surface of the planet, effectively erasing the crater. The extent of erosion suggests that the impact structure is very, very old.

Existing clues give a “pretty giant” age group of around 1 1/2 billion years, said Timmons Erickson, geochronologist at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and lead author of the study. But Erickson knew it was possible to do much better, by reading the tiny geological clocks hiding in the rocks.

In 2014, Erickson collected approximately 90 kg of granite rocks at Yarrabubba. Back at the laboratory, he and his colleagues placed the rocks in the water and added 120,000 volts of electricity. This shock broke the rocks into grains of sand. Scientists were looking for grains of zircon and monazite, hardy minerals that survive for billions of years and, most importantly, incorporate uranium and thorium atoms into their crystal structure.

A grain of zircon analyzed by Dr. Erickson and his colleagues, showing the textures of recrystallization of the impact. Photo / Erickson et al., Nature Communications 2020 via the New York Times

Uranium and thorium decay, into a constant dribble over billions of years, into lead. But the burning temperatures of an impact – thousands of degrees Fahrenheit – cause recrystallization of zircon and monazite, a process that drives out lead.

“It’s kind of like cleaning the house,” said Cavosie. “Recrystallization is a process of breaking the bond which eliminates the pre-existing lead and thus resets the clock.”

Therefore, the relative amounts of uranium, thorium and lead in the recrystallized zircon or monazite can be used to calculate how long an impact has occurred.

Based on measurements of 39 zircon and monazite crystals, Erickson and his team calculated that the impact of Yarrabubba occurred 2.229 billion years ago, with an uncertainty of 5 million years. The oldest impact structure, Vredefort Dome in South Africa, is 200 million years younger.

The age of Yarrabubba’s impact structure is coming to the end of an ice age, which creates a compelling coincidence, Erickson said: “An impact event like Yarrabubba would be enough to end an ice age. in the history of the Earth? “

To help answer this question, scientists have modeled the effects of an impact object about 4 miles wide hitting ice caps of different thicknesses. They discovered that more than 100 billion tonnes of water vapor were projected into the upper atmosphere.

Water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas; suddenly, having a lot more at altitude could have started a warming that ended an ice age, the team suggested. The idea has yet to be tested with climate models, the researchers noted.

Christian Koeberl, a geochemist at the University of Vienna and not involved in research, agreed. Deducing what could have happened to the Earth’s ancient climate is “where things get much more speculative,” he said. “We don’t know the answer to that yet.”



Written By: Katherine Kornei

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.