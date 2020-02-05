The Olivers Mystery Box offers $ 300 USD casual clothing at 50% off

It’s like Christmas in February!

Once again, Olivers – a lifestyle brand made in LA – offers products worth $ 300 for $ 150 and $ 600 for $ 275.

The content of each box is a puzzle (you know how a Christmas gift), but customers can choose their size (as opposed to a Christmas gift).

Why be mysterious? Aside from being fun, you are likely to have well-made everyday basics and utility shifts for a year

The boxes contain some, but not all, of the following: pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series), shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma), t-shirts (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity) and / or Midlayers / Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Gate Jacket).

The mystery box sale lasts until 12.02. Or until the product is sold out. And then you may have to wait for a real vacation to enjoy it.

