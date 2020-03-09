‘The one where they met’ Friends cast to reunite for special

With the arrival of several cast members of “Friends” on Instagram, rumors have surfaced that iconic actors for the hit 90s sitcom are about to reunite. HBO has now confirmed those rumors by announcing a special episode of the show.

15 years and nine months since the series ended, star series Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the original soundstage of the iconic comedy, Stage 24, on Warner’s Studio. Bros. Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show.

Last week we talked to David Schwimmer and this video is now called – Who Ross is on our Face …

The one-off reunion show won’t be written, Ben Winston will direct the special and executive produce together with executive producers Friends Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The show will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Bros, Unscripted & Alternative Television.

The special will air in May 2020 with all 236 episodes of the Emmy®-winning series available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.

“Friends” debuted in 1994, and to this day is still one of the most beloved television series. One of the highest rated television shows in its original network, the series is still a perennial one for syndication and streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit in the world. A favorite cast among critics and all-season fans of its season, the show not only won Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy Series, but also won Emmy® Awards for Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.