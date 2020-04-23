The ONGC is urging the government to flee, but it is not enough to cover practical costs as oil prices fall

The OID process, which has risen from $ 3 to $ 13, is putting a lot of stress on current and new oil and gas projects, the sources said.



PTI

latest update: April 22, 2020, 3:10 PM IST

Sources said the government-owned ONGC had asked the government to refrain from paying oil and oil fees because a drop in international oil prices meant that the rate would not even cover operating costs at the moment.

While lowering international oil prices for more than two decades is good news for fuel consumers, it is destroying oil and gas producers.

The sources said that the General Directorate of Oil and Gas (ONGC) had told the government that the average price of $ 22 per barrel in April was not enough to cover operating expenses.

More importantly, a drop in the price of natural gas to a low of $ 2.39 per million British thermal units would result in an annual loss of about $ 6,000.

According to sources, ONGC has called on the government to cancel the development of oil if it does not reach the producer price of $ 45 per barrel. The country is also seeking legal redress for the central government’s allegations of oil and gas production from the offshore region.

The company has retained about 30,000-34,000 crossovers over the past few years, but current prices do not create enough surplus to cover operating costs or epoxy.

At present, the government pays 20% of the development of the oil industry and the value of oil (OID) to the producers. Also, ONGC / OIL is required to pay 20% of the crude oil price resulting from its domestic oil blocks to the state governments. – The central government receives 10-12.5% ​​of the oil concession produced from areas outside the coast.

Sources say the company wants to reimburse the fee charged by the central government.

It also wants a formula for pricing natural gas domestically at the current rates in excess gasoline countries such as the United States and Russia. The rate of use of this formula from April reached $ 2.39 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

This is the lowest price the company has seen since 2010 when the government moved toward regulating gasoline prices.

In May 2010, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the Ministry of Oil to increase the rate of gas sold to power plants and fertilizers from $ 1.79 per cubic millimeter to $ 4.20.

The OID process, which has risen from $ 3 to $ 13, is putting a lot of stress on current and new oil and gas projects, the sources said.

OID products are produced on crude oil as an illegal tax liability under the 1974 Oil Industry Act.

OID crude rose from 2,500 rupees per tonne to 4,500 rupees per tonne in March 2012. The price of India’s crude oil basket was about $ 110 a barrel at the time.

As global crude oil prices fell in mid-2014, companies were asked to cut tax rates and turn it into 10 to 8 percent of Wallorm’s ads. In March 2016, the government changed the settlement rate to 20% ad-valorem.

Sources said ONGC has informed the government that the current tax rate threatens to hurt the company financially and will affect its planned turnover.

They said that unless profits are made, future investments are not in jeopardy, adding that ONGC’s fields are old and past, and that it is a “big mistake” to believe that they are behaving as they did a decade ago without capital. They did the drawing. Recovery rate

The sources said that the reduction in worn-out rates would make more than 200 million barrels of oil equivalent to sustainable oil sustainable throughout the industry.