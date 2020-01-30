The Onion shows Aaron Rodgers that the QB “will dedicate its off-season to growth as a brand ambassador” National sport

Wisconsin State Journal

Satirical website The Onion teased Aaron Rodgers in a post outside the Super Bowl on Wednesday, saying the Packers quarterback had committed to “dedicating its off-season to growing as a brand ambassador.”

Rodgers, whose Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on January 19, is a spokesman for State Farm. The insurance company’s advertising campaigns currently show Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, who will quarter the Kansas City Chiefs against the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The story quoted Rodgers: “I’m working with an acting coach to stay sharp, and I’ve already contacted (Patrick) Mahomes to do a few lines. I owe it to all the fans out there to hit my headlines and deliver Buzzwords at a high level. “

The story ended: “Rodgers ended his interview by promising to take the State Farm crew to at least one other Super Bowl commercial.”

It included the date from Malibu, California, and related to a recent story in which Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick bought a mansion in the city for more than $ 25 million.

Rodgers is a limited partner in the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group. In addition to his work for State Farm, Rodgers has made national commercials for Bose, Ford, Pizza Hut and Adidas.

Rodgers, 36, was the NFL’s most valuable player after the 2011 and 2014 seasons. He was the Super Bowl MVP in 2011 after leading the Packers past the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, the Packers have been playing 6-7 in the playoffs.

The onion, which cheekily calls itself “America’s Finest News Source”, was published as a weekly print release by a group of UW Madison students in the late 1980s and included book releases, its own web and radio news programs, and a film. The print edition was discontinued in 2013.

