The only Fulham gastropub in London to have a Michelin star

Being a successful pub owner in London is not an easy task. You have huge competition, each striving to find a niche that helps them stand out from the crowd.

For a Fulham pub, they found the key – and they thrive.

Located on Walham Grove, in the heart of Fulham, The Harwood Arms is the only gastropub in the city to have received a Michelin star.

The pub was a joint venture between chef Sally Abé, Brett Graham, Mike Robinson and Edwin Vaux after they wanted to bring the campaign to London.

Chef Sally said, “We are very fortunate that the pub has always been a success – the local community has welcomed the pub with open arms and has been a regular for years.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“We have worked so hard for a very long time to get to where we are, so to be recognized as the number one gastropub in the UK is amazing.”

With local and sustainable dishes on the menu that are also a nod to traditional British pub food, it’s no wonder the pub has proven to be popular.

However, the success of Harwood Arms is not a reflection on others in the region.

Chef Sally said the Fulham community has welcomed the Harwood Arms

(Image: Stephan Johnson)

Nearly 40 pubs in Fulham have closed in recent years, mainly due to not making enough money and having to pay high taxes.

£ 1 out of £ 3 spent in each pub goes to the taxman for a total of almost £ 140,000 per year.

The pub industry contributes nearly £ 23 billion to the British economy each year and provides over 900,000 jobs.

Around 14 pubs close each week in the UK, but gastropubs seem to be reversing this trend.

Katie Wiles, senior communications manager for the real beer campaign, said: “Ads are important to our society. We recently worked with the University of Oxford where people have said that they feel happier in the area where they live if there is a local pub.

“Around 14 pubs a week close in the UK and since the 1970s more than a quarter of all pubs have closed.

“The UK has the highest beer tax rate, which is why so many pubs find it difficult to stay open.

Harwood Arms is the only London gastropub with a Michelin star

(Image: Stephan Johnson)

“Gastropubs seem to be doing very well. The fact that they have unique ideas, smaller spaces and fewer staff means that they are booming. It always helps if the owner has a name or status and already has experience in the field. “

For the Harwood Arms, the rise of the gastropub can only mean one thing: success.

“I would say there has been a big increase in gastropubs over the past decade, and that’s a wonderful thing,” added Sally. “I think there will always be a place for traditional pubs that focus on good quality drinks because that is part of the fabric of our history, but culinary preferences have changed so much that now I think there is will always have a desire for gastropubs.

Do you have a story that you think we should cover? Email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.