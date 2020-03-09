The only hospital in London / HIV / AIDS in London near

Diana, Queen of Wales, visited Mildmay’s renowned hospital during an HIV / AIDS illness in London, England. (Photo via YouTube)

Many people who are infected with HIV worried about the future of the Mildmay Hospital, the only hospital in London for help, he even threatened closes.

Mildmay Hospital, a small East London suburb of Shoreditch, has been helping people with HIV for many years. But the closure has raised concerns for people who rely on health care and advocates for HIV, unaware of the health effects it brings to patients and their victims.

Leaders of the hospital’s threat to shut amount of National Health Service. The budget cuts for the project, withering away due to the demise of the ten governments, have seen almost a third of the area’s hospitals closed over the past decade.

Mildmay staff and activists are calling for the hospital to be unlocked with government funding, saying the closure is “a huge loss” to the organization with a “long standing reputation”, which was funded by Princess Diana and Prince Harry’s royal family.

‘Time running out’ to the hospital only for Britain alone.

Mildmay reopened in 1988 as the only hospital in Europe to help regenerate blood vessels for people living with HIV. During the epidemic, medical providers worked tirelessly to help all of HIV and reduce anti-LGBT stigma.

In times of economic stress treatment of HIV, although the jump has occurred during the last few years, but patients Mildmay is “very rare” for treatment that the hospital provides for many years, says that request.

He is crying out to health secretary Matt Hancock to provide the $ 5 million needed by the hospital.

Prince Harry in Britain presented pictures of his late mother, Dianna, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Mildmay HIV hospital. (Yui MOK / AFP via Getty Images)

“Although Mildmay costs less for a patient than traumatic NHS hospitals and skilled doctors, nurses and consultants specialize in HIV care,” says Peter, “prospective patients are excluded from London’s NHS hospitals and are closing beds is urgently needed by other patients.

“Because Mildmay is to help people rather than NHS NHS Trust, after money, he needs to close.

“MPs and cabinet are considering whether Mildmay’s special projects can be submitted directly by NHS England if any of the current projects are already in place, but time is running out.”

The closure of the Mildmay Hospital ‘could be a huge disaster’, says HIV prevention consultants.

“(Mildmay was) where locals are necessary,” Ian Howley, executive LGBT Hero, an organization of parents of gay Men’s Health Project, told PinkNews.

He also described how the hospital “plays an important role in the fight against HIV”, explaining: “Over the past 10 years, we have seen a significant decrease in HIV and sexual health services, including prevention and education.

“We cannot afford to lose another job, a job that many in our community rely on.

Gray walls of the hospital Mildmay was decorated sizes are thousands who are infected with HIV. But all of this can disappear. (Anthony Weller / View Photos / Universal Photos Group via Getty Photos)

“Because of the money that are to be done, I believe that the government saw the benefits of Mildmay holds warfare to continue to support zero.”

NAM AIDSmap managing director Matthew Hodson also said there is a growing concern about the workload of people at the lowest risk.

“While most HIV-positive people in the UK respond well to treatment, effective treatment is essential in the face of HIV-related complications,” he told PinkNews.

“Mildmay has a long history of success, which can not match the common sort. It can be closed to the loss of life.”