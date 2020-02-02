The only reason Bill Murray hated doing “Scrooged”

Scrooged is one of Bill MurrayBest known and most famous films. Although the film is undoubtedly a cult classic, it wasn’t always Murray’s cup of tea. The actor had some serious frustrations when it came to his production.

Scrooged is the modern retelling of the Christmas story and follows the life of the corrupt television manager Frank Cross. On Christmas Eve, Cross is visited by three ghosts who help him regain his Christmas spirit – it’s a classic. While the film became one of the most played Christmas films during the Christmas season, not everyone was a fan of it. A remarkable critic, of course, was Roger Ebert.

In 1990 Ebert sat down with Murray, where he shared his aversion to the film with the actor. Ebert explained that he didn’t find the film amusing, which prompted Murray to share his frustrations with the film. The biggest problem, Murray seems, was director Richard Donner. Ebert asked the actor if he had ever had any disagreements with Donner.

“Just a few. Every minute of the day,” said Murray to the critic. “It could have been a really, really great film. The script was so good. There may be a setting in the final film that belongs to me. We did it as quickly as if we were going to make a movie live. He kept telling me to make things louder and louder. I think he was deaf. “

Bill Murray, the difficult artist

In Thunder’s favor, Murray was known to be a handful on the set due to his mood swings and temperament. The actor has got into various feuds and arguments with other actors and directors. While filming What About Bob? The actor couldn’t get along with co-star Richard Dreyfuss. The two confirmed in separate interviews that they had several disagreements on the set. Dreyfuss claimed that Murray even threw an ashtray at him while he was drunk.

Murray also got into an argument with Lucy Liu while filming Charlie’s angel, telling the actress that she “can’t act”. The actor was also unable to have a certain chemistry with Scarlett Johansson when they made the film Lost in Translation.

There’s also the notorious story of how Murray hit Chevy Chase in the face after Chase left Saturday Night Live to pursue an acting career. The incident happened in 1978 when Chase was a guest on the late night comedy show. The fight happened “because we all felt angry that he had left us, and somehow I was the anointed revenge angel who had to speak for everyone,” said Murray.

The argument initially damaged the relationship between the two actors, but they are currently friends again. Murray also helped with his former Ghostbusters co-star Harold Ramis before Ramis died in 2014. The actor is currently committed to his role as Dr. Peter Venkman to resume in the direct sequel to the 1984 classic.