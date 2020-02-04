The only result of the Iowa Caucus: Everyone hates the Iowa Caucus

Yesterday was the Iowa caucus, which for reasons (none of which is good) marked the beginning of the presidential nomination process, and the Republican Party surprisingly saw Donald Trump at the top. Meanwhile, after a debacle that has managed to unite the party in ways that none of the candidates have yet managed to achieve, Democrats are still waiting for results: together against the Iowa caucus.

So what happened? Last night everyone was tired of the fact that this competition would last more than a day, although we were all looking forward to getting it over with. That was a bit unclear. Issues were raised with a new app used to report voting results, but the peculiarities were minor, and speculation was raised as to whether the planned release of additional data on different voting rounds would keep things going.

This morning there appeared to be a problem with the way the app reported data even though that data was being recorded directly. The results should be published sometime today to free us all from our misery. However, since the big thing with Iowa is that it comes first and, to some extent, has expectations of how the nomination process will proceed, this type of failure is not in good hands with anyone.

Although I think none of us is surprised that the greatest expectation now set for the 2020 race will be a complete disaster. That seems to be correct. The candidates were as distraught as the rest of us, and no one knew exactly when to deliver his big speech or what to say, and it was basically an argument over who appeared to be ahead if he was just thrilling Speech that the public would see on TV. It also caused several people with incomplete results to try to fill the media narrative vacuum with potentially erroneous information. This is the last thing we need.

In addition, many voters are already on thin ice. Not only do they require permanent participation, which can make it difficult for a large number of population groups to get involved, and do not necessarily represent public opinion in their own regions, but Iowa, in particular, is not exactly representative of the composition of the electorate in the United States broader senses, if that’s the case, comes to the Democratic Party, where other states could fit together much better.

Add that to the fact that the whole primary process feels unnecessarily lengthy, and we’re all pretty done with Iowa’s insignificant insistence (it is literally in the laws of their state) when we start first every year. With her ability to completely undercut expectations from this mess and the relatively small number of delegates to be won, Iowa’s only achievement this time seems to be.

