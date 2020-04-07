The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office greets local health workers in a special way

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Those who fight this virus in the front line will find love from our community.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office set the stage for sending medical information to local hospitals.

They have prompted their representatives to write a message of support and love on two guard cars, which will be parked at Syracuse Regional Hospital that week.

These messages and more are on the road to ensuring that medical staff know we appreciate them and their efforts.

When they see community support such as the sheriff and others coming in with help and food in a place to stay and provide our safety… And things like this and the good people have a car. like this. It really lifts their spirits… we have a tough few weeks ahead.

Dr. Robert Corona – Director of Upstate University Hospital Hospitals

Activists at Upstate say this is a great boost for not only the fun spirit but the mental health.

