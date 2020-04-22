The Ontario premier clarified the proposal that THEM-19 protection could be addressed through Victoria Day

OTTAWA –

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has clarified his suggestion that a long Victoria Day holiday could be the target of reopening the state’s economy.

Ford said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon when asked specifically that a May long weekend should be the target date. “There’s never going to be a day when we just open the economy. We’re going to open it up with fraud, and just let it flow from there.”

Early Wednesday, citing Newstalk 580 CFRA’s “Morning with Bill Carroll” in Ottawa, Ford said he and his team were working on how to reopen the safety business for two. the next three weeks and months and a long Victoria Day strike. the weekend will be the destination.

Carroll asked Ford if he saw Ontarians have more freedom to make a relationship by May long weekend than they do now.

“If we continue down the road we will publicize, yes, we can see things a bit worse,” Ford said. “People want hope. Everyone is concerned, no matter what their age, they want that.”

It has become a popular complaint about giving a day when the reopening process will begin to unfold.

Ford has said it has faced increasing pressure from the industry and even members of its family are getting people back to work, especially regarding the new model released this week this generation shows that Ontario is better than the first estimate.

He told the CFRA that its priority was to protect health and safety above all else.

“Our biggest fear, and the public’s greatest fear, is getting old again and it’s coming back to the wave for a while. That’s what keeps me in the dark.”

The state of Ontario emergency takes effect through May 12. Victoria Day is May 18 this year.

Second world

According to the most recent data from the state, there have been 12,245 cases of LIID-19 in Ontario since the outbreak began in mid-March. Of those, 6,221 have decided on a solution. 659 people in Ontario died from COVID-19.

The increase in the number of cases reported Wednesday was the lowest in Ontario in a matter of weeks, and litigation cases in the first 50 percent were higher.

Ford says it’s dealing with “two worlds” right now: the general public, who are concerned, and looking at long-term housing, who see the biggest impact on the line ill.

At least 400 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario are linked to long-term care facilities.

In Ottawa, outbreaks occur in long-term care homes and hospitals account for a quarter of all cases to-day and two-thirds of all deaths to date.

The state recently announced a plan to measure the number of people living and working at all 630 long-term care facilities in Ontario.

Ford has addressed this issue in long-term care homes. “Unfortunately, there will still be people dying in long-term care. It’s a dangerous, dangerous disease that attacks the most vulnerable and why it’s so important. , if you have a lover, I hate to say it, just keep ’em tight and isolate yourself as long as possible. “

Around 9,000 metrics for the COVID-19 are made per day across the state and Ford said the target is up to 14,000 a day.

The schools reopened later

Ford did not intend to call the school last year, but said the schools would be the last to be reopened as TH-19 safety regulations were not removed.

“I think that will be like later,” he said. “Our biggest fear is the disclosure in our schools. I know our kids can but, still, our number one priority is to protect our kids there.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said there will be a revamp of the state’s school system this month.

“I don’t think it will be a final decision,” Ford said, “but it will give people a little bit more clarity about where we’re going. “

Ford says he knows people want to see expectations in this issue, but his main focus is the safety of Ontarians.

“There is no party that wants to turn this economy around more than I would like, but say, I need to make sure we protect the health and well-being of the people.” people in Ontario. “

With information from the Canadian Press.

. [tags to others] ottawa [t] News [t] gatineau [t] ctv News [t] Breaking news [t] Weather tottawa [t] Watch live [t] video [t] Events [ t] image [t] [[[[[[t] ctv ottawa [t] cjoh [t] nepean [t] kanata [t] orleans [t] barrhaven [t] east ontario [t] education [t] experience fun [t] life [t] in the morning [t] lotto [t] minus [t] gas prices [t] bombing [t] murder [T] flood [t] fire [ t] crash [t] terrorism [t] community [t] athletes [t] senators [t] redblacks [t] broadcast [t] Seeing the destruction of Ottawa & COVID-19 news [t] live [t] weather [t] broadcast [t] broadcast [t] sports [t] local events and video.

covid 19 canada [t] covid 19 [t] coronavirus canada [t] covid 19 ottawa [t] covid 19 otttawa [t] Ottawa covid 19 [t] covid 19 canada