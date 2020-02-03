The opponent was appointed ex-world champion James Kirkland on March 14

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

Tough James Kirkland will face Marcos Hernández in a 10-round middleweight showdown from MGM National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday, March 14.

The promotion starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and has unbeaten top prospects and 2016 Lithuanian Olympic champion Eimantas Stanionis against Justin DeLoach in the 10-round welterweight co-main event.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are now available and can be purchased at www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

“James Kirkland and Marcos Hernández both bring exciting styles into the ring that will offer fans an action-packed main event live on FS1 from MGM National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday, March 14,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions , “Together with Eimantas Stanionis, one of the most promising prospects for the 2016 Olympic Games, there will certainly be a drama with a lot of effort in the ring in a tough fight against the battle-proven Justin DeLoach.”

Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) was born in Austin and fights in San Antonio, Texas. In his long career, he has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and explosive fighters in the sport who has only defeated him twice. The 35-year-old returned to the ring in 2019 with two wins in the round of 16. This was his first loss since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2015. Kirkland had a knockout rate of 83% and previously had remarkable victories against former champions Carlos Molina and Alfredo Angulo.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity,” said Kirkland. “I want to thank my entire team, Davies Entertainment, PBC and Warriors Boxing, for putting me in this position. It’s really a blessing to be back. I train hard and perfect my craft as always. Look for me to bring fireworks on March 14th. “

The 26-year-old Hernández (14-3-1, 3 KOs) faced an excellent competition in his career, in which he faced a litany of tough aspiring competitors. Hernández, who is leaving Fresno, California, has faced united 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario twice. Most recently, in November 2019, he lost a decision against Kevin Newman, a rematch that Hernández won in 2017. In Newman and Thomas Hill, he prevailed against undefeated fighters in 2016.

“It is a dream to fight a dangerous man like James Kirkland in such a fight,” said Hernandez. “Everyone knows that he has an enormous punch and can knock everyone out with one hit. But I plan to take him to school and show him what a great boxer I am. At this point in my career, I’m ready to turn the corner and show everyone that I have the talent to be a world champion. Anyone watching FS1 will see a great fight between two warriors. The fans will get their money’s worth, you can guarantee that. “

A native of Lithuania, who now lives and trains in the United States, Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) is one of the most promising fighters that emerged at the 2016 Olympics and continued to impress the pro ranks. The 25-year-old will face DeLoach again for the first time since a hand injury in May 2019. Stanionis took three wins in 2019 and beat Samuel Figueroa in March before showing that he got well after a hand injury from stopping Julio Cesar Sanchez and Evincii Dixon.

DeLoach (18: 4, 9 KOs) returns to the ring to recover from his loss to Terrel Williams in April 2019. The 25-year-old impressively defeated three unbeaten fighters in Dillon Cook, Junior Castillo and Domonique Dolton in 2016 and 2017 before knocking out Christopher Pearson. Born in Georgia, Augusta suffered defeats in 2018 against the now single champion Jeison Rosario and in 2017 against Nathaniel Gallimore before bouncing back against Michael Ogundo in November 2018.