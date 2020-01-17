The opposition assesses the LDP on the risks facing the Japanese SDF mission in the Middle East

Days before the opening of this year’s ordinary state session, the lower and upper house security committees held special sessions on the controversial deployment of a naval unit to the sea off Oman and Yemen in view of the continuing high levels of military tension between Iran and the United States ,

Friday’s parliamentary debates made at least two things clear and underlined difficult legal issues that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government faces amid the Iranian-American government. Confrontation:

First, the Abe government will make no judgment as to whether the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States was an act of self-defense, as claimed by President Donald Trump, one of the world’s leading politicians, who is closest to Abe ,

Second, the unity of the maritime self-defense force in a military conflict in the Middle East could be vulnerable and powerless since the use of its weapons is subject to strict legal restrictions in accordance with the war-free constitution.

“(The unit) can escort Japanese ships, but cannot defend them with weapons if the situation escalates (into a military conflict),” said opposition lawmaker Koichiro Gemba, who served as Japan’s foreign minister from 2011 to 2012.

“You are concerned, aren’t you?” Gemba Defense Minister Taro Kono asked during the meeting. In response, Kono only said that the current security situation is not as tense as Gemba claimed.

Postwar postwar Article 9 was designed to strictly limit the use of force for self-defense, and any deployment of self-defense forces overseas is a politically sensitive issue.

Under Washington’s pressure, the Abes government decided to send the Takanami, a 4,650-ton destroyer, and two P-3C submarine patrol aircraft to the Middle East.

To avoid lengthy and tough debates in the state parliament, Abe used an existing law to send the MSDF department to an “investigative and research mission” that was criticized by the opposition legislators as a constitutional loophole. During the investigative and research mission, the MSDF unit was not allowed to use weapons to defend other ships.

In an emergency, the mission can be switched to “maritime surveillance activities” to escort oil tankers and other ships related to Japan, the Ministry of Defense said.

Under international law, an MSDF ship that conducts maritime police operations can only use weapons to defend ships under the Japanese flag, although most of the oil destined for Japan is carried on Japanese-flagged tankers operated by Japanese carriers ,

During the session on Friday, the Department of Transportation announced that 650 Japanese-flagged ships would travel through the Strait of Hormuz in 2018, while 2,900 foreign-flagged ships operated by Japanese carriers would be on the same waterway, including tankers that carried oil to Japan ,

Opposition lawmaker Seiji Maehara pointed out that in 2009 the government deployed an MSDF unit as part of a police operation at sea off Somalia to protect ships from pirates. Later that year, the government passed a special law that allowed the MSDF unit to fire a warning shot on the body of a pirate ship to defend ships flying the Japanese or foreign flag.

The passage of the special law shows that the government “the maritime police operation would not work” for the anti-piracy mission, Maehara said.

The risks associated with shipping MSDF are likely to be much higher than in 2009 when a tanker operated by a Panama-flagged Japanese carrier from an unidentified armed group near the Strait of Hormuz on June 13th was attacked.

During the same session, opposition lawmakers also repeatedly asked whether Tokyo supported Trump’s claim that the US assassination of Soleimani, which had dramatically exacerbated tensions in the Middle East earlier this month, was an act of self-defense that was acceptable under international law ,

Trump claimed the commander had planned attacks on four U.S. embassies, but Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he saw no evidence to support such a claim, raising questions about the legitimacy of the murder, which at the time is feared of full force war arose between Iran and the United States

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that since Japan was not directly involved in the incident, it would not be able to state whether the attack was against international law or not.

He also pointed out that Washington had reported to the UN Security Council that the attack was carried out in response to attacks already carried out by Iran and was not a preventive attack that is often viewed as a violation of international law.

However, opposition lawmaker Gemba pointed out that Japan had openly claimed that Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula was “not acceptable under international law”, even though Japan was not directly involved in the incident.

“The rule of law is extremely important to Japan. (The government) shouldn’t accept what the US is arguing just because it is the US that says it, ”said Gemba.