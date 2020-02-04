The Orange County Prosecutor will drop the case of raping the surgeon

February 4 (UPI) – A California district attorney announced Tuesday that his office will attempt to refuse to rape a surgeon and girlfriend, citing a lack of evidence.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said a full review after he took office last year revealed his predecessor, District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, was the case against Grant Robicheaux, a surgeon in Newport Beach, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley had mistreated her.

According to Rackauckas, the investigators had thousands of videos showing that the couple had lured, drugged and raped hundreds or more than a thousand victims.

“There is not a single piece of evidence, not a single video or photo, that shows how an unconscious or disabled woman is sexually assaulted. Not one,” said Spitzer.

Spitzer apologized to Riley and Robicheaux, who had appeared on the Bravo Reality show Online dating rituals of the American man,

“What happened to their lives and how this case came about is a farce,” he said. “Because of the evidence and the manner in which the case took place, this office could not guarantee a fair trial for the accused, nor could it bear the burden of proof.”

Robicheaux faces seven charges, and Riley faces six charges that accuse her of meeting women in local bars and festivals, making them drunk and taking them home for rape.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Phillip Kent Cohen said Robicheaux lost his livelihood from the case.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic or hyperbolic, but the mere filing of this case has irreparably destroyed two lives,” he said.

Michael Fell, a lawyer for one of the prosecutors, claims that Robicheaux and Riley attacked her.

“For someone to report to them, to go through what they have to do with the police, to let the prosecution file criminal charges, to remain patient for the past two years while the case is being followed up so that it is dropped – it is devastated “said Fell.