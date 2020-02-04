The orange glow of Donald Trump colors his Democratic opponents

It did not work ?!

Whatever complex process they start in Iowa, under ideal circumstances a Byzantine ritual of neighbors gathering in public buildings to fight and then solidify in corners and somehow democracy in theory happens on Monday evening. Apparently an app. Results are expected Tuesday afternoon. On the other hand, they were expected Monday evening.

I cannot say that I have invested in a certain result, a candidate who wins. They all have this nightmare quality and reflect the nauseous orange glow that the president radiates. They all look vaguely Trumpish right now, especially Bernie Sanders. When he finds out the Christmas wish list of what he is going to do – Medicare-for-All, Green New Deal, free lecture – I look angry and think: “We can’t lose the penny.”

Yet, in one way or another, this change will happen magically. A revolution.

A match-up with Trump-Sanders would make perfect sense. Godzilla v. Rodan, with the land below them flattened like a Tokyo sticky plate. Harry Potter v. Voldemort, where we realize during the epic battle that the supposed good guy – and choose who that is – and the supposed bad guy are uncomfortably comparable.

Yes, I already have. Not that Trump and Sanders are the same. Nobody comes close to The Donald for unity, stupidity or malice. The central crime of the Trump government is not a certain hair-art policy plan – that-the-fickle boundary wall – but its war against the truth and the media reporting it, its maddening ability to erase everything, especially the I-rubber. je-glue that fires its own mistakes at its opponents. “They don’t care about honesty,” he told Sean Hannity for the Super Bowl. “They don’t care about lying.”

The Washington Post keeps up with Trump’s lies, with a certain idiotic gravity: 16,241 in 1095 days, although the number is constantly changing. Go online and receive the last figure, if you want, and not half of the country.

The Iowa mess dissolves itself and we will discover that Sanders – or Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg – has won, and the whole frenzy of confusion will come to the fore, accompanied by former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, who already has $ 300 has donated a million or so in attack ads that are slipping off Trump like water from a duck on the back. Because it is nothing to give something that might be wrong with your candidate, it is supporting Trump. A strategy that Democrats may find useful before this is all over.

Mark your calendar

A glory of my work is that I don’t deal with a beat – politics, crime, whatever – so don’t have to develop sources, relationships that limit what you can write, so that your sources don’t take offense and freeze you, leaving you behind acidless and only.

I just assume that everyone I write about will stalk and never be heard again. It can be a shock if the subject of a story is not offended. For example, Mount Sinai Hospital.

Last October Sun-Times photographer Ashlee Rezin Garcia and I hung out in Level 1 trauma center on Mount Sinai. We didn’t try to make them look good or bad, just to convey what we saw. Had the nurses gathered to smoke cigarettes, sing sea panties and throw dice if they were to take care of patients, we would have reported that. But they weren’t, at least not while we watched.

After the story ended, Mount Sinai did not circle back, but asked me to ask questions to their president and CEO, Karen Teitelbaum, during a lunch at the City Club.

“God no!” Seemed abrupt. So, hoping to nip that idea in the bud, I explained that I could not be a lackey, not just stuck with softball questions – “Tell us more about the unbroken chain of success of Mount Sinai” – but should delve into issues such as violence and health care.

To my great surprise, they agreed to my terms. The event is Tuesday 11 February. Someone called our exchange ‘Urban healthcare: challenges and solutions’. The reception, alias schmoozing, starts at 11.30 am. The program starts immediately at noon and lasts about an hour – the City Club is very good to get you back to work.

Tickets are moving, which is unbelievable, since lunch is $ 35 for members, $ 50 for non-members. Many, but these are Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave., so the food is pretty good. Register on the City Club website.