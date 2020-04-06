The Orange Order cancels the July 12 parades

The Orange Order this year announced the cancellation of the annual parades on July 12.

The institution’s grandmaster, Edward Stevenson, said the decision was made in light of the coronavirus pandemic and followed consultations with the grandmasters of England and Scotland, the local masters of the county and senior officers.

“It is with regret that I must cancel the Boyne Anniversary 2020 shows. Faced with the growing crisis surrounding the coronavirus, this decision was made in the best interest of our members, their families and the community at large”, did he declare.

The 17 parades in Northern Ireland were canceled, as was the annual parade at Rossnowlagh in County Donegal, which normally takes place on the Saturday before the twelfth.

And while the eleventh night bonfires are held locally in loyalist and union communities, the ordinance also recommended that the bonfires with crowds present also be canceled.

Stevenson said that under the current circumstances, “the gathering of hundreds of thousands of orange trees and women, and the bands and spectators who accompany them, will not be responsible.”

“I appreciate that our culture and traditions are truly a way of life for the Orange family. However, in light of the current situation, we must prioritize the safety not only of our members, but of the whole community, “he said.

“For some, the next few days will be extremely painful. We must keep in mind that for many people there will be no return to normal life. They will have lost loved ones, ”he added.

“The Orange family has already lost members to this terrible virus while others are currently in hospital. I encourage you to pray for all those who have been or will be affected by the coronavirus and for those in our health services and other essential jobs who are working so hard to fight it. “

The cancellation of the July 12 parades is not without precedent, said Stevenson. The parades did not take place during the First and Second World Wars or during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. At that time, other means of marking the occasion were found, such as floating flags and displays of orange lilies.

The order is to examine how the twelfth can be celebrated online. “We will explore other ways to mark July 12 accordingly in 2020, following the guidelines and restrictions applicable at that time,” said Stevenson.

He paid tribute to the members of Orange “across the province who help their communities by providing them with medical equipment, food parcels and other acts of support”.

He also reminded people of the need to follow existing guidelines regarding self-isolation and social distancing.

Stevenson added, “We are looking forward to the day when we can parade again. However, in the coming months, it is more important that we work together to fight this terrible disease. The energies and resources of our institution are focused on the fight against coronaviruses. I pray that God will protect and guide us for the months to come. “