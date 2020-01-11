The organizers are pulling the plug at the China International Film Festival as censorship increases

Loading...

SHANGHAI – One of China’s oldest independent film festivals has decided to close against the backdrop of increasing state censorship as it is no longer possible to host a “purely independent” festival in the country.

The China International Film Festival (CIFF) announced the announcement in a post on Thursday on its official WeChat social media account.

“We believe that under the current local organizational conditions, it is impossible to organize an effective film festival that has a pure, independent spirit,” it said.

The explanation did not provide any further details on the reasons, but the closure came as a result of a dramatic increase in censorship in the Chinese media and entertainment sector under President Xi Jinping’s government.

The CIFF was founded in 2003 in the eastern city of Nanjing and has been announced 14 times.

The festival was known to show films on sensitive issues such as homosexuality and controversy surrounding the massive Three Gorges Dam project in central China.

China has long operated a widespread online censorship system that prevents Chinese Internet users from accessing a wide range of content that the government regards as politically questionable.

But under Xi – the most powerful Chinese leader in decades – Beijing has tightened censorship while pushing the nationwide call for more media to glorify the ruling Communist Party.

The South China Morning Post in Hong Kong quotes Zhang Xianmin, professor at the Beijing Film Academy and the main organizer of the festival. The closure of the festival brings China back to a narrower film era.

“We only returned 20 years ago when there was no place or opportunity for independent films,” Zhang was quoted as saying.

A number of other annual film festivals continue to be held in China.

