The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games are “extremely concerned” that the coronavirus could affect the games

Organizers are increasingly concerned that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games could be affected by the outbreak of the new corona virus, which has spread to more than 20 countries.

“We are extremely concerned that the spread of the virus could get the games going,” said Toshiro Muto, chairman of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, during a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee on Wednesday. “I hope it can be resolved as soon as possible.”

Preventing the spread of the novel corona virus during the 2020 Games was the main theme of a working group held on Friday at the state parliament between Seiko Hashimoto, the cabinet minister responsible for the games, and members of the organizing committees and representatives of local authorities and regional communities.

Prevention of rubella and measles had been the main topic of discussion in the previous three meetings of the working group, but this time cabinet officials indicated that the novel coronavirus was the main issue of concern.

“The most important thing is that all constituents – the national government, the host city, organizing committees, sports groups and local and regional communities – work together to ensure that the 2020 games are carried out in such a way as to ensure the safety of spectators, employees and athletes” said Hashimoto at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting included discussions about how athletes should be tested not only from mainland China but also from other countries to ensure that the carriers of the virus do not enter Japan. In the future, organizers will also need to decide whether to continue Olympic and Paralympic test events in areas where the virus has been reported.

Recently, Internet users have speculated that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed or canceled due to the outbreak.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has strongly suppressed such rumors.

“I want to make it clear that there have been no discussions or plans between the organizers and the International Olympic Committee since the World Health Organization declared an emergency,” he told the state parliament on Wednesday.

While estimates vary, experts predict that the coronavirus is likely to last for several months. According to a simulation by a medical team from the University of Hong Kong, the number of infections in five major Chinese cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing – will peak between late April and early May.

The Olympic Games take place from July 24th to August 9th, followed by the Paralympics which take place from August 25th to September 6th. Most competitions take place in Tokyo, but some are held in the prefectures of Fukushima, Hokkaido and Tokyo Shizuoka, among others.

“This infectious disease is caused by a completely new type of respiratory virus that humans have never encountered before,” said Hitoshi Oshitani, a professor at Tohoku University, who served as a consultant to the World Health Organization in 2003 during the SARS crisis.

“It is impossible to say when this outbreak will end, but it is unlikely to end at the Tokyo Olympics,” he was quoted in an interview published in the Nikkei Business Daily on Monday.

As of Friday, 86 cases of the novel corona virus have been reported across Japan, despite the fact that 61 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Bay are included.

As the novel corona virus continues to spread, preventing infections has quickly become an important part of preparing for the 2020 games. However, this is not the first time that a virus outbreak has jeopardized the Summer Games.

In 2016, the Zika virus – a mosquito-borne virus that has been shown to cause serious birth defects in newborns – was declared an international health concern by the World Health Organization just six months before the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In December 2015, the Zika virus was first associated with a rare birth defect that has occurred in more than 1,200 Brazilian newborns this year. The virus was first seen in Brazil and later found in more than 50 countries. In May 2016 – three months before the opening ceremony – the state of Rio de Janeiro had 26,000 suspected cases.

“The Olympic Games could not be better designed to spread disease by attracting visitors from all over the world – something that no other mass festival, not even the World Cup, can do,” wrote Canadian epidemiologist Amir Attaran in July 2016 The Lancet.

Timing benefited the games in 2016 as the opening ceremony took place in early August – in winter in Brazil – when the mosquitoes were less active.

However, there are two main differences between the corona virus and the effects on the Tokyo Games.

Japan is not the center of the outbreak, although it may have the second largest number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus when cruise ship passengers are counted. The virus is believed to originate from Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei. By Friday, more than 30,000 people in China had been infected and more than 630 had been killed.

The second difference is that the new corona virus is transmitted primarily through direct contact with infectious droplets, not through vectors such as mosquitoes. This presents Tokyo with completely different challenges.

Research is still preliminary, but experts believe that the new coronavirus is most commonly transmitted when droplets spread through coughing, sneezing, or physical contact. It is assumed that the transmission in crowded or closed rooms is comparatively higher.

The Japanese government is aiming to attract 40 million tourists to the country by 2020.

Tokyo can host the 2020 Games as long as the government works with WHO and other organizations to take the necessary steps to contain the novel corona virus, said Koji Wada, professor of public health at the International University of Health and welfare in the capital.

He went on to explain that people who plan to take part in the Olympic or Paralympic Games must also act responsibly. For example, Wada suggested that the government ask people not to attend events if they feel sick or have symptoms such as cough or fever.

“In a way, we’re lucky because if the virus had appeared just a few weeks before the opening ceremony, we might have had to cancel the games,” said Wada. “But we have five months. If we work together – not just the government, but everyone – and take the necessary measures to prevent further infection, it is entirely possible for Tokyo to host the Summer Olympics. “