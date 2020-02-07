The original Chester Bennington band, Gray Daze, announces the new album Amends

Gray Daze – the band Chester Bennington joined before becoming known with Linkin Park – has announced the release of the new album Amends.

The album will contain newly recorded music, accompanied by remastered recordings of Bennington’s vocals from the band’s back catalog, and is said to be “the origin story of one of the most recognizable voices of modern rock.” It is scheduled for release on April 10 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Gray Daze founder and drummer Sean Dowdell says: “We started with Gray Daze in 1993, the band eventually broke up in 1998.”

“Fast forward to 2016, Chester is on its way and says:” I think we should put Gray Daze back together. “It is clear that what happened happened and Chester was tragically taken away from us. Of course, as soon as he died, it was as if ‘oh my God, I lost my friend, my friend’s wife is now a widow and the children of my friend are now fatherless. ” There were all these emotions. “

“About six or seven months later I started a number of conversations and said that I really want to finish this album. We are not going to accept mediocrity, we are going to make our friend proud, we are going to make Chester proud and we are going to make sure this is something what he would have been excited about. “

The band has released a single, Sickness, to mark the announcement of the album. Dowdell says about the single: “This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15 years old.

“He was bullied at school and one day he was really beaten. That was the day that I took on a role as protector and almost older brother for Chester that has continued to exist ever since, even after his death.”

The band has released a short documentary with the announcement of the album. You can view it in full, as well as the video for Illness below.

Amends will be available on CD, LP, as a first urgent, ruby-red vinyl variant exclusively for the band’s web store and as a numbered luxury edition with both a CD and LP. All album pre-order options are now available.

Gray Daze: Amends

