The original yellow rattle, Greg’s page, suffers from heart failure

Greg Page, founding member and lead singer of the children’s band The Wiggles, collapsed Friday during a fire relief concert in Sydney.

The page underwent a heart attack on the scene and was taken to hospital. Wiggles’ official Twitter account kept fans informed of his situation.

Update: At the end of the show that afternoon there was an off-scene medical incident involving Greg Page. The doctors were immediately summoned and taken to the hospital where he was receiving treatment. We will provide more information to the full.

– The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

As we’ve had all the kids once, you probably remember Greg Page as the original “yellow wig”. He and roommates Anthony Field (blue Wiggle), Murray Cook (red Wiggle) and Jeff Fatt (purple Wiggle) grew up in Australia and soon became a global phenomenon. Since 2013, The Wiggles has been composed by Field, Emma Watkins (young yellow and first woman Wiggle), Simon Price (new red Wiggle) and Lachlan Gillespie (new purple Wiggle).

The original team has decided to reunite to support Australia’s fire relief effort. this marks the first time they have been together for seven years.

When the news of the original Wiggles reunion came, the fans lost no time. Their initial relief show is January 18, which prompted the addition of a demonstration on January 17. In addition, the appearances were only for those 18 years of age or older – no children allowed.

After the page was compressed, additional characters were included in the show to help The Wiggles finish the show. Parent nurse Grace Jones watched the show and noticed something away with the singer. went into action to help manage it.

The next morning, The Wiggles tweeted about their visit with Page, showing him in a good spirit and thanking everyone for their wishes.

We have visited Greg this morning and would like to thank everyone for their wishes. They are so grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world. Greg’s main concern was that tonight’s show should continue. Let’s do it for Greg, though we raise the money that is needed. Pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA

– The Ferrets (@ TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

All proceeds from The Wiggles concerts will go to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES, Australia’s largest rescue and rehabilitation charity.