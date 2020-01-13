The Oscar nominations for 2020 are here

Nominations for the 92nd annual Oscars were announced Monday by actress Issa Rae and actress John Cho.

The Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director. Following the story of the origin of one of Batman’s greatest enemies, the Irishman is found in 1917 and once a year in Hollywood, with each of the films receiving 10 nominations.

Other films nominated for the best photo include Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, Wedding Story and Pest.

The Oscars arrested a parasite

The parasite was one of Oscars’ favorites after its release. Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy thriller made the Oscars history, making it the first Korean film to be nominated for best photography and best international film. He won six nominations in total. In addition, the film won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language and Best Director on Sunday.

In a November interview with Variety, Bong hopes Parasite will win a Best Picture nominee to help others become “more interested in Korean cinema.”

#OscarsSoWhite Part 2 and no women directors

Not leading up to the Oscars this year are: women and people of color.

The Best Director category dropped the women out for a second consecutive year, a disaster for directors like Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). Issa Rae also called for the lack of women with a short, “Congratulations to these men.”

Cynthia Erivo has been hired for her role in Harriet, but this is the only person nominated by a total of 20 candidates. Awkwafina became the first man of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in the category of film actors. her appearance on The Farewell showed her the focus of the Oscar. Jennifer Lopez’s performance on Hustlers had critics pushing her to win a nomination. Breaking the color cast caused #OscarsSoWhite to reappear on Twitter for the second year, along with #OscarsSoMale.

A black acting act … despite the many chances to reward so many amazing performances by black, latin and asian actors this year. One candidate does not justify this #OscarsSoWhite series.

– 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) January 13, 2020

The Free Hosting Academy Air Awards Sunday, February 9th ABC.