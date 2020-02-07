The Oscar-winning artist behind incredible murals across London

London has something to boast about in street art.

The most famous of them belong to the famous Banksy, with works at Portobello Road, Regent’s Canal and Islington.

But you may have noticed a series of brightly colored murals dotted around the city. These are the works of Nick Wakeling – an Oscar-winning artist who shies away as a mural painter.

He worked on the acclaimed short film The Silent Child which won an Oscar for best live short film in 2018.

During working hours from 9 am to 5 am, Nick, based in London, resides in the heart of Soho where he operates as a colorist in the main film and television post-production company Molinare which has credits such as Killing Eve and The Crown.

Nick now lives in Soho and works in television and cinema

(Image: Nick Wakeling)

His day job in color grading – a hybrid between visual effects and cinematography – involves contributing to the mood and the final look of a film, but during his free time Nick paints large paintings murals across town under the name of his company Impulse Prints.

His murals can be spotted across London, including the sides of the main streets of Forest Hill, Shoreditch, Camden Town and Soho, however, the artist is also working on commission.

Its recognizable colorful patterns decorated the walls of the Italian restaurant Coco Di Mama in White City, the American restaurant Harlem Soul in Hoxton and the Barbican Center.

Nick is commissioned by companies to create works of art in their buildings

(Image: Nick Wakeling)

The artist described his pattern style as “a range of spontaneous shapes produced from objects that I have seen in my daily life”.

He explained: “Whether it is to walk to the shops or to take a ride on the metro, I see certain shapes and I produce patterns.

“I am also inspired by Aztec, Egyptian and Aboriginal art, which I combine to form a play.”

London street art exploded

It uses inspiration from Aztec, Egyptian and Aboriginal art

After a degree in illustration from the Norwich School of Art and Design, he moved to London to pursue a career in film and television but, inspired by the bustling capital, he continued to spend hours scribbling and creating models as a hobby.

Nick said: “The cultural scene in London, especially with street art and commissions, has exploded in the past decade.

“It was always inspiring to see graffiti on the railroad tracks when I was a kid, but over time, a lot of people have taken art to a new level and artists make a career out of their incredible work.

“For me, Shoreditch is the house of art in London – people come from all over the world to present their work there and that has made the region burst with color.”

But it was only when his parents, who noticed his passion for art and talent, suggested to their son to paint their living room that he considered turning his hobby into a business.

The artist said: “Obviously, in the past, being young drawing on the walls was a huge red flag, but this time they allowed me to do it.”

It took him three days to complete the personal project and after posting a photo of his work on Facebook and Instagram, people impressed with his skills started to contact him for orders.

While Nick is still working on projects with large clients, he has promised to remain faithful to his murals.

He added: “With street art, it gives you the freedom to produce whatever work you like and it’s great to experiment.

“Working in public is a great way to introduce yourself to people and meet many other street artists along the way who share tips with you.”

To learn more about the artist’s work, visit his Instagram page @Impulseprints where he regularly posts great photos.

