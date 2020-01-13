The Oscars again criticized the lack of diversity in 2020 – Up News Info

Loading...

Again, new Academy Award nominations have made people tweet #OscarsSoWhite.

The 2020 participants were officially announced on Monday morning, including Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks Y Scarlett Johansson. Amid the excitement caused by the Oscar nominations, criticism quickly emerged when many realized that the list was a recurring problem: a serious lack of diversity.

Of all nominees in the four most important performance categories this year, Cynthia Erivowho portrays Harriet Tubman in Harriet’s biography, the only person of color who was recognized with a nomination, was barely avoiding a completely white list of nominees in office.

The moment dates from 2015, then April reign He used the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to laugh at the completely white nominees who had just announced at the time, as many others were furious with social networks. The following year the same problem dominated the headlines.

However, in 2017 many more people of color were recognized with Oscar nominations while Mahershala Ali Y Viola DavisThey were two winners of the big night. And in the two years that followed, the Oscars continued to present a slightly more diverse list of nominees and winners.

Now it seems that this change has stopped this year due to the lack of diversity again, especially after a year of excellent performance by stars such as The Farewell & # 39; s Awkwafina, US & # 39; Lupita Nyong & # 39; O, Hustlers & # 39; Jennifer Lopez Y Dolemite is my name & # 39; s Eddie Murphy, all of which were rejected when the time came for nominations.

To make matters worse, the Best Director category, known for its repeated lack of nominees, once again closed all women, including the little woman’s director Greta Gerwig. How Issa Rae, who co-announced the nominations on Monday, issued it perfectly: “Congratulations to those men.”

