The Oscars: catching up with the nominated films

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:38 AM PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:38 AM PST

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday evening. I’m sure some of you are such great moviegoers that you’ve seen all – or at least most – of the films that have been honored with nominations.

There are also a few who have postponed reading movies. You have a few days to catch up, so when the winners are announced, there will be no confusion.

Time is short, your best bet is to see as many films nominated for the best film. This will help you in many categories when watching a movie like “1917” with a total of 10 nominations.

There are still several films vying for a better image in local cinemas. This includes “1917”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “Parasite”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and “Little Women”. I strongly suggest that you go to one of the local theaters to see “1917” on the big screen. The film is a visual treat that can be best enjoyed in a theater.

In this new era of streaming services, “Marriage Story” – not only nominated for best film but also in the category Best actress in a leading role with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver as best actor and Laura Dern as best supporting actor – is now available on Netflix.

The same goes for “The Irishman” because it is the best film and the best supporting role with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. It is now available for Netflix subscribers.

Netflix also presents “The Two Popes,” which earned Jonathon Pryce a nomination for best actor and Anthony Hopkins for best supporting actor. Netflix ended up with 24 nominations.

If you want to catch up on other movies while staying at home, “Jojo Rabbit” was just released in digital streaming on Tuesday. “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” has already been released on DVD and Blu-ray.

Regarding actor categories, “Bombshell” is in theaters, so you can see the work that earned Charlize Theron a nomination as best actress and Margot Robbie a better nod in the female supporting role. “Knives Out” is still playing. He got an Oscar nomination for the original screenplay.

You can see the main competitors for the best actor honors on DVD and Blu-ray as “Joker” and “Judy” are available for purchase. They contain superb work by Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. The same goes for Cynthia Erivo’s work in “Harriet”.

The only way to see the work that Antonio Banderas has done to get a wink of the best actor for his work in “Pain and Glory” is through its release on Blu-Ray and DVD. The same goes for Tom Hanks’ performance as Mr. Rogers in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”.

For now, you will not be able to see the work in “Richard Jewell” which earned Kathy Bates a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category, because it will not be released on DVD or Blu-ray until March 3. .

Also in theaters, “Frozen II” is still playing and it presents “Into the Unknown” which was nominated in the Best Song category. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is also playing and is in the running for the best visual effects Oscar.

You will need to check with local theaters to see which Oscar-winning films are playing there.

Tomorrow, I will make my predictions as to which works will be honored on Sunday.